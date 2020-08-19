Data | More people are choosing to stay at home in August

Public mobility declines after a rise in June-July following the unlocking of the economy

After improving in June-July from the very low levels recorded in April-May, public mobility in many States has once again declined sharply in August. Grocery visits increased dramatically in June-July following the unlocking of the economy, but as daily cases started crossing the 50,000-mark in August, people chose to stay home.

The charts show the increase or decrease in visits and length of stay at places in India compared to a baseline value.

The baseline is the median value for the corresponding day of the week during the 5-week period (January 3–February 6). The darker the red, the fewer the visits compared to the baseline. The darker the blue, the more the visits compared to the baseline.

Visits to workplaces

In States/UTs such as Delhi and Maharashtra, where the case load is significantly high, visits to workplaces did not increase much from the levels seen in April. Visits to workplaces increased in States such as Bihar, Jharkhand, U.P. and Rajasthan.

Visits to places of recreation

Notably, visits to places of recreation did not recover at all