Making sense of electoral bond judgment through data

February 21, 2024 05:24 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled the electoral bonds Scheme unconstitutional, saying that the anonymous influx of funding to political parties, especially from corporations, hinders democratic legitimacy. The unanimous judgment squashed the government’s argument that the scheme is transparent because donors have to go through official banking channels to purchase these bonds, despite their identity being hidden.

The Bench agreed that the voters’ right to know was violated, by the anonymity electoral bonds provide. In Justice Sanjiv Khanna’s opinion, “access to information which can materially shape the citizens’ choice is necessary for them to have a say in how their lives are affected.” This meant Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s argument that no black or unaccounted money can be used for bonds was not strong enough as, “denying voters the right to know the details of funding of political parties would lead to a dichotomous situation.”

Data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), one of the petitioners in the case, shows that the share of unknown sources of income has only increased after the introduction of the electoral bond scheme, in direct contradiction to the government’s claim. The ADR categorises the income of political parties into two primary categories: known and unknown. Known income is further divided into two subtypes — voluntary contributions over Rs. 20,000 with donor details provided to the Election Commission of India, and other known sources of income such as the sale of movable and immovable assets. The unknown income encompasses voluntary donations under Rs. 20,000 where donor details remain undisclosed.

Table 1 | The chart shows that the share of unknown sources of income for national parties increased from 66% between FY15 and FY17 to 72% between FY19 and FY22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

The transition year FY18, the year in which the scheme was introduced, was not considered for analysis. The BJP’s share of unknown income increased from 58% to 68% in the period, while the Congress’ remained at around 80%.

Also read: Unbonded: On the striking down of the Electoral Bond Scheme by the Supreme Court

A reason behind the call for transparency is that a bulk of these donations were made by corporations. This, gives unfair power to a certain section. “... [The] amendment to Section 182 by permitting unlimited corporate contributions (including by shell companies) authorises unrestrained influence of companies on the electoral process. This is violative of the principle of free and fair elections…”, the court observed. Justice Khanna noted that the 255th report by the Law Commission of India states that when importance is given to certain groups, it violates, “the right of equal participation of each citizen in the polity.” ADR data shows that the BJP received a lion’s share of corporate donations in the FY17 to FY22 period — ₹3,300 crores or 84% of them (Chart 2).

Chart 2 | The chart shows the corporate donations received by major political parties (in ₹ crore) between FY17 and FY22.

Over 90% of the electoral bonds sold in terms of value and over 50% sold in terms of numbers belonged to the Rs. 1 crore denomination. The share of other denominations — Rs. 10 lakhs, Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 1,000 — in electoral bond sales, paled in comparison as shown in Chart 3.

Chart 3 | The chart shows the denomination-wise sale of electoral bond between March 2018 and July 2023. Figures in %.

The court observed that this data pointed to the influence of corporates in the scheme, as not many individuals can afford to donate in crores. Finally, the court also observed that a bulk of the donations from electoral bonds were done in favour of the BJP. ADR data shows that in the FY18-FY22 period, the BJP earned Rs. 5,272 crore through electoral bonds — 57% of the money donated to all parties in this route (Chart 4).

Chart 4 | The chart shows the party-wise donation received through electoral bonds (in ₹ crore) between FY17 and FY22.

Listen to our podcast | Arrested abroad? How does an Indian navigate international laws | Data Point podcast

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.