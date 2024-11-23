Maharashtra election results 2024: Mahayuti alliance reverse losses in Vidarbha and rural areas

With 20% of votes counted in Maharashtra, early trends indicate that the Mahayuti alliance has reversed its losses in Vidarbha and rural areas, which it had suffered in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In Vidarbha, the Mahayuti alliance secured 47.6% of the vote share in the 2024 Assembly elections, a 5.9 percentage point increase compared to its performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, the MVA alliance’s vote share in the region fell to 38.9%, a decline of 6.6 percentage points from the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Similarly, in rural areas, the Mahayuti alliance garnered 48.7% of the vote share in the 2024 Assembly elections, 9.2 percentage points higher than its performance in the Lok Sabha polls. In contrast, the MVA alliance’s vote share in rural areas dropped to 35.6%, over 10 percentage points lower than its showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

These numbers are based on early trends from the 20% of votes counted. The story will be updated as more results come in.

Region-wise vote share in Maharashtra

Table 1 shows the region-wise vote share secured (in %) in the 2024 Asssembly polls and the change (in percentage points) from 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Observations from the table:

The Mahayuti alliance has secured a vote share of over 50% in three regions: Konkan, North Maharashtra, and Western Maharashtra.

The Mahayuti alliance has increased its vote share across all regions.

The MVA secured a vote share of 29.2% in North Maharashtra, making it its weakest region.

The MVA has lost vote share across all regions of Maharashtra.

Area-wise vote share in Maharashtra

Table 2 shows the area-wise vote share secured (in %) in the 2024 Asssembly polls and the change (in percentage points) from 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Observations from the table :

The Mahayuti has recorded vote share gains across all areas, with an increase of over 9 percentage points in both rural and semi-rural areas

In urban areas, however, the Mahayuti’s vote share saw only a marginal increase compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The MVA has lost vote share across all the areas

Why focus on Vidarbha and rural areas?

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP, contesting independently, won 44 out of 62 seats in the Vidarbha region. In 2019, as part of an alliance with the Shiv Sena, this tally dropped to 33 seats. In the 2024 general elections, the BJP and its allies managed leads in only 19 Assembly segments in Vidarbha. However, this decline has been reversed by the Mahayuti in the 2024 Assembly polls.

In rural areas, the BJP won 47 seats in the 2014 Assembly elections. This increased to 60 seats in the 2019 Assembly elections when it was in coalition with the Shiv Sena. But in the 2024 general elections, the Mahayuti’s seat share in rural areas dropped to 38. The 2024 Assembly polls, however, have seen the alliance arrest this decline as well.