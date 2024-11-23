Maharashtra election results 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi records massive decline in seats with high Muslim presence

With 45% of votes counted in the Maharashtra 2024 Assembly polls, trends are indicating neck-and-neck contests between the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances in the 31 seats with a sizeable Muslim presence in the State.

The 31 seats considered are constituencies in which Muslims make up more than 20% of the people on electoral rolls. These seats are primarily concentrated in the relatively affluent and urban areas of the Mumbai-Thane region.

Both alliances have managed to secure around 38% of the votes polled in these constituencies in the 2024 Assembly polls. While this was a slight increase in vote share for the Mahayuti alliance compared with the 2024 Parliamentary election (2.8 percentage points), the MVA’s share has declined considerably. The SS(UBT)-led MVA alliance garnered over 50% of the votes in these seats in the 2024 General election, which has declined by 13.5 percentage points.

Table 1 shows the vote share secured by alliances in the 31 constituencies with more than 20% Muslim population as well as the difference from the vote shares secured in the 2024 Lok Sabha election

Observations from the table:

Parties which are not part of both the alliances, have recorded a vote share of 23% in these seats. This is a 10.7 percentage point increase compared with the 2024 LS polls.

The above data shows that a sizable share of voters in these seats have stayed away from both the major alliances.

Table 2 shows the number of seats in which each alliance is leading/winning in constituencies with more than 20% Muslim population in the 2024 Assembly elections and the change compared with the 2024 General elections

Observations from the table:

The Mahayuti alliance is leading in 15 of the 31 seats in the 2024 Assembly elections, an increase of 10 seats compared to the 2024 LS polls.

The MVA alliance is leading in 12 of the 31 seats in the 2024 Assembly elections, a decrease of 12 seats compared to the 2024 LS polls.

Among the parties which were not part of both the alliances, the AIMIM was leading in Aurangabad East, Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) was leading in Amravati and the Indian Secular Largest Assembly of Maharashtra was leading in Malegaon Central. However, the leads are based on slim margins and may change as more votes gets counted.

