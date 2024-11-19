Maharashtra 2024 elections: Rural Vidarbha’s poorer districts may shape poll outcome

The political landscape of Maharashtra has changed dramatically compared to previous elections. Following the split within two major regional parties and the formation of new alliances with national parties, the stage is set for an interesting contest. While the 2014 Assembly elections tested the individual strengths of all the major players, as they fought separately, and the 2019 elections saw familiar partners reuniting, the 2024 elections venture into uncharted territory.

When we depict the past vote shares and seats secured by various parties/alliances by dividing the State into various regions and levels of urbanisation, and then compare the 2014 and 2019 Assembly election outcomes with the 2024 Lok Sabha election results, we get insights into some emerging trends. Tables 1A, 2A, and 3A show the urban-rural split of vote shares and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2024 general elections, 2019 Assembly polls, and 2014 Assembly polls.

Table 1A shows the urban-rural split of vote shares and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2024 general elections.

Table 2A shows the urban-rural split of vote shares and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2019 Assembly polls.

Table 3A shows the urban-rural split of vote shares and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2014 Assembly polls.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP secured 32% of the urban vote share without any coalition partners. This increased to 46.3% in the 2019 Assembly elections when the party allied with the undivided Shiv Sena. However, if the 2024 general elections are of any indication, the urban dominance of the BJP and its partners will be tested by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the upcoming polls.

In the 2024 general elections, the MVA secured 47.7% of the urban vote share, slightly ahead of the Mahayuti alliance. It led in 24 out of 46 urban segments — a significant improvement compared to the seven seats won by the Congress-NCP alliance in 2019.

Similarly, in rural areas, in the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP won 47 seats. It won 60 in the 2019 Assembly polls in coalition with the Shiv Sena. But in the 2024 general elections, the Mahayuti’s rural seat share dropped to 38.

In contrast, the BJP and its allies managed to maintain their seat share in semi-rural and semi-urban areas across elections.

A key factor in the upcoming polls will be whether the BJP’s sharp decline in urban and rural seats, seen in the 2024 general elections, persists or not. Tables 1B, 2B and 3B show the region-wise split of the vote share and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2024 general elections, 2019 Assembly elections, and 2014 Assembly elections.

Table 1B shows the region-wise split of the vote share and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2024 general elections.

Table 2B shows the region-wise split of the vote share and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Table 3B shows the region-wise split of the vote share and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2014 Assembly elections.

Vidarbha is likely to be the focal point now. In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP, which contested independently, won 44 out of 62 seats in the region. In 2019, it was in an alliance with the Shiv Sena; this tally dropped to 33 seats. In the 2024 general elections, the BJP and its allies managed leads in only 19 Assembly segments. While the decline in Vidarbha has been steep, the BJP and its allies have also experienced seat losses in other regions, though to a lesser extent.

Over 60% of the seats in Vidarbha are classified as ‘rural’ — the highest share among all regions in Maharashtra. Also, 30% of Vidarbha’s districts are categorised as ‘very poor’ in terms of District Domestic Product. This is the highest proportion among all regions by a wide margin. The MVA secured a higher vote share in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ districts of Maharashtra in the 2024 general elections (as seen in the Data Point published on November 13).

Taken together, the poorer rural districts of Vidarbha are likely to play a decisive role this time. If the region votes in line with the general elections, the Mahayuti could face significant challenges.

Source: Chief Electoral Officer Maharashtra, Data Development Lab, Lok Dhaba

