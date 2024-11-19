Maharashtra 2024 elections: Rural Vidarbha’s poorer districts may shape poll outcome

Table 3A shows the urban-rural split of vote shares and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2014 Assembly polls.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, the BJP secured 32% of the urban vote share without any coalition partners. This increased to 46.3% in the 2019 Assembly elections when the party allied with the undivided Shiv Sena. However, if the 2024 general elections are of any indication, the urban dominance of the BJP and its partners will be tested by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition in the upcoming polls.

In the 2024 general elections, the MVA secured 47.7% of the urban vote share, slightly ahead of the Mahayuti alliance. It led in 24 out of 46 urban segments — a significant improvement compared to the seven seats won by the Congress-NCP alliance in 2019.

Click to subscribe to our data newsletter

Similarly, in rural areas, in the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP won 47 seats. It won 60 in the 2019 Assembly polls in coalition with the Shiv Sena. But in the 2024 general elections, the Mahayuti’s rural seat share dropped to 38.

In contrast, the BJP and its allies managed to maintain their seat share in semi-rural and semi-urban areas across elections.

A key factor in the upcoming polls will be whether the BJP’s sharp decline in urban and rural seats, seen in the 2024 general elections, persists or not. Tables 1B, 2B and 3B show the region-wise split of the vote share and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2024 general elections, 2019 Assembly elections, and 2014 Assembly elections.

Table 1B shows the region-wise split of the vote share and seats secured by various alliances/parties in the 2024 general elections.