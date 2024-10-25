Maharashtra is economically better off than many other States and it weathered the pandemic well. However, its performance on various social indicators, particularly those related to health and education, show a sobering trend.

With a per capita income of ₹2.8 lakh in 2023-24, over 50% more than the national average, Maharashtra is among the top 10 States on this measure. Five years ago, it was not in the top 10 list. The latest numbers therefore show an improvement in the State’s economic performance. However, the improvement post-pandemic was not spurred by manufacturing. The contribution of manufacturing to the State’s Gross State Value Added (GVA) is on a declining trend, from 15% in 2019-20 to 14.5% in 2023-24, despite the sector employing more workers than before (over 2 percentage points).

The State, which is set to vote in Assembly polls on November 20, spends a relatively small share of its budget on health. Its allocation for education has been reducing over recent years too. The social sector has been receiving lower allocations despite the State’s own tax revenues improving and committed expenditures decreasing.

Compared with 2019-20, Maharashtra’s per capita income rose by over 46% in 2023-24. The State’s rank improved from 10 to 8 out of 25 States with data, in that period

Table 1 shows Maharashtra’s per capita income (in INR) in 2019-20 and 2023-24.

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

In general, the State’s spending on health as a share of total expenses has always been lower than other States. In 2024-25, Maharashtra is estimated to spend 4.6% on health. In estimated spending, it is ranked 16 out of 19 States, which is an improvement of just two ranks compared to five years prior.

Table 2 shows Maharashtra’s expenditure on education and health as a share of total expenses.

While the State earmarks a larger share for education — 16.4% in 2024-25 — the share has declined from 18.6% in 2019-20. Consequently, the State’s rank also declined from the 5th to 7th position in this measure.

Table 3 shows Maharashtra’s ranking across various social indicators.

The State features among the bottom ranks across measures related to child health and women empowerment. In 2019-21, Maharashtra was ranked last (30th of 30 States) on the share of wasted children (lower weight-for-height). More than 25.6% children fell under this category in the State. In 2005-06, the State had ranked 13th on this indicator, with just 16.5% children being identified as “wasted”. In the share of stunted children, it ranked 22nd out of 30 States in 2019-21, again two positions lower than in 2005-06.

In the share of girls who ever attended school, the State ranks 19th of 30 States in 2019-21, with close to 80% of them having attended school. However, the State was among the top 10 States in terms of Infant Mortality Rate and health insurance coverage in 2019-21.

Table 4 shows Maharashtra’s own tax revenue in revenue receipts.

In 2019-20, over 66.7% of Maharashtra’s revenue receipts were raised from the State’s own tax revenues (SOTR), the highest among the 19 major States compared . By 2024-25, the State’s OTR share increased to over 68.7%, though Haryana and Karnataka surpassed it in this metric.

Table 5 shows the ratio of committed expenditure to revenue receipts.

Maharashtra also has larger headroom for developmental spends compared to nine other major States. Its ratio of committed expenditures to revenue receipts is expected to decline slightly from 57.2% before the pandemic to 55.2% in 2024-25. Committed expenditures, which are interest payments, salaries, and pensions, are seen relative to revenue receipts to assess the availability of resources for development purposes.

The State is also expected to allocate 12.7% of its total expenditure for creating new infrastructure in 2024-25, considerably higher than the 9.6% it had allocated in 2019-20.

Table 6 shows Maharashtra’s capital outlay as a share of the State’s total expenditure.

Source: PLFS, PRS, MoSPI

samreen.wani@thehindu.co.in

Also read: Half of UAPA investigations pending for over three years: Data