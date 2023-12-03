ADVERTISEMENT

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: How Bhopal and other cities voted? | Data

December 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

A look at the results in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur

The Hindu Data Team

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP workers celebrate party’s lead in Madhya Pradesh | Photo Credit: -

In 2018, of the five Assembly seats in Bhopal city, the Congress had won three and lost two, while the BJP had won two and lost three. The roles reversed in 2023, with the BJP winning/leading in three of them and the Congress winning/leading in only two.

Table 1A shows the seats won/led in 2023 by parties in Bhopal city. The seats won/lost in 2018 is also listed.

Table 1B shows the vote share secured by parties in 2023 and 2018 in Bhopal city.  

  • The Congress lost over 10% points vote share in Govindpura.

In 2018, the Congress won all the three constituencies in Gwalior city, whereas in 2023 the BJP won two of them.

Table 2A shows the seats won/led in 2023 by parties in Gwalior city. The seats won/lost in 2018 is also listed.

Table 2B shows the vote share secured by parties in 2023 and 2018 in Gwalior city

  • Despite increasing the vote share by 9% points, the Congress lost Gwalior South to the BJP which increased its vote share by 14% points

In 2018, the Congress won three out of the four constituencies in Jabalpur city. The roles reversed in 2023 with the BJP winning/leading from three of them.

Table 3A shows the seats won/led in 2023 by parties in Jabalpur city. The seats won/lost in 2018 is also listed.

Table 3B shows the vote share secured by parties in 2023 and 2018 in Jabalpur city.

  • The BJP increased the vote share across all seats

Also read: 2023 Assembly Elections: In three States, BJP leads in 168 seats held by Congress in 2018

