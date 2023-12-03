December 03, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST

In 2018, of the five Assembly seats in Bhopal city, the Congress had won three and lost two, while the BJP had won two and lost three. The roles reversed in 2023, with the BJP winning/leading in three of them and the Congress winning/leading in only two.

Table 1A shows the seats won/led in 2023 by parties in Bhopal city. The seats won/lost in 2018 is also listed.

Table 1B shows the vote share secured by parties in 2023 and 2018 in Bhopal city.

The Congress lost over 10% points vote share in Govindpura.

In 2018, the Congress won all the three constituencies in Gwalior city, whereas in 2023 the BJP won two of them.

Table 2A shows the seats won/led in 2023 by parties in Gwalior city. The seats won/lost in 2018 is also listed.

Table 2B shows the vote share secured by parties in 2023 and 2018 in Gwalior city

Despite increasing the vote share by 9% points, the Congress lost Gwalior South to the BJP which increased its vote share by 14% points

In 2018, the Congress won three out of the four constituencies in Jabalpur city. The roles reversed in 2023 with the BJP winning/leading from three of them.

Table 3A shows the seats won/led in 2023 by parties in Jabalpur city. The seats won/lost in 2018 is also listed.

Table 3B shows the vote share secured by parties in 2023 and 2018 in Jabalpur city.

The BJP increased the vote share across all seats

