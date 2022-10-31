  • ₹15 lakh is the match fee that Indian women cricketers will earn from now for playing a Test match, the same as their male counterparts. They will earn ₹6 lakh per ODI and ₹3 lakh per T20I, the same as male cricketers. In a landmark decision, the BCCI announced equal match fees for its centrally contracted female and male players in an effort to ensure gender parity. 
  • 5,796 kilogram is the weight of the payload carried by LVM3-M2, the heaviest ever carried by an ISRO rocket. The record was created by the rocket on its maiden commercial mission when it placed 36 broadband communication satellites into the intended orbits. The rocket is capable of launching 4,000 kgs class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and 8,000 kg of payloads into Low Earth Orbit.
  • ₹1.53 lakh crore is the worth of the Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed during the Defence Expo (DefExpo) 2022 at Gandhinagar, a senior official said. As many as 451 MoUs were signed in the 12th edition of DefExpo at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar said that the event had broken previous records in terms of business generation.
  • 80 basis points is the value by which State Bank of India (SBI) has increased its interest rate on tenures of 211 days to less than 1 year --- to 5.50% with effect from October 22, compared to the current 4.70%. The bank has also increased interest rates by 60 basis points to 5.25% on FDs maturing from 180 days to 210 days compared to the current 4.65%. A similar hike has been made on 2 years to less than 3 years tenures to 6.25% from the current 5.65%.
  • ₹110 is the amount by which the government increased the minimum support price for wheat to Rs 2,125 per quintal on Tuesday. The MSP for mustard was raised by Rs. 400 to Rs 5,450 per quintal for the current crop year to boost the production and income of the farmers. MSP is the rate at which the government buys grain from farmers. Currently, the government fixes MSPs for 23 crops grown in both the Kharif and Rabi seasons. 