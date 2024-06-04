ADVERTISEMENT

Election Results 2024: DMK leads in all Chennai seats, Bengaluru divided between Congress and BJP

Updated - June 04, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Published - June 04, 2024 11:49 am IST

A look at the number of seats won by the NDA and INDIA coalitions in the major southern cities 

The Hindu Data Team

People lined up polling booth during the Lok Sabha Poll under the Chennai North Parliamentary constituency | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Of the eleven constituencies in major cities of south India including Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram and Hyderabad, the NDA coalition is leading in 5 seats, with the INDIA coalition also leading with 5 seats, while parties which are not part of either coalition are leading in 1 seat. The trends and results are based on data as of 11 am. The results will be updated as more votes get counted.

Compared with 2019, the NDA coalition has gained 1 seat, while the INDIA coalition is unchanged. These figures are based on early trends.

Table 1 | Table 1 shows theAlliance-wise wins in 2024 and change from 2019

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Of the three seats in Bengaluru, the NDA coalition is leading in 2 seats, with the INDIA coalition leading in 1 seat. The parties leading from these seats are: Bangalore North: Bharatiya Janata Party, Bangalore Central: Indian National Congress, Bangalore South: Bharatiya Janata Party. In 2019, all the three seats were won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Of the three seats in Chennai, the INDIA coalition is leading in 3 seats. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam is leading in Chennai North, Chennai Central and Chennai South. In 2019, all three seats were won by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen party (Coalition: Others) is leading from the Hyderabad constituency, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (NDA) is doing so in the Secunderabad seat. The parties leading from the major cities in Kerala are: Thiruvananthapuram: Bharatiya Janata Party, Ernakulam: Indian National Congress . The Telugu Desam (NDA) is leading/winning from the Visakhapatnam constituency.

Table 2 |Table 2 shows the Seat-wise winners in 2024 and 2019

In none of these eleven seats, the winning margin is currently less than 2.5% of the votes and in 1 seat it is between 2.5% to 5% of the votes.

Table 3 | Table 3 shows theWinning/leading margin in 2024

