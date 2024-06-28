The railway accident on June 17 involving the Sealdah-bound Kanchenjunga Express and a goods train in Darjeeling, West Bengal, has once brought focus to the absence of ‘Kavach’, India’s Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system. Ten people died in the incident. On average, 88 people are killed annually in train collisions in India (Chart 1).

Chart 1 | Number of people killed annually in train collisions in India.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed the progress of an advanced version of the ATP Kavach 4.0 a week after the accident. He directed the installation to be taken up in “mission mode”. Data show that availability of funds is not the worry for implementing Kavach; the issue lies with the pace at which it is being deployed.

Kavach can warn loco pilots if the train is at risk of overshooting the signal at red. It also has the capability of automatically applying the brakes if the loco pilot fails to reduce the speed below a certain limit. The three systems needed to implement Kavach are Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags placed in the tracks; the engine setup with RFID readers, a computer, and brake interface equipment; and radio towers installed at railway stations. The cost of installing Kavach in the tracks, including station equipment, is ₹50 lakh per kilometre. It costs ₹70 lakh to fit the equipment in one engine.

The route length of the Indian Railways is approximately 68,000 km. The cost of equipping Kavach on this route is about ₹34,000 crore (68,000 km X ₹50 lakh). There are about 15,200 diesel and electric engines in the Railways network. The cost of equipping the total fleet is ₹10,640 crore (15,200 engines X ₹70 lakh). In total, it costs about ₹45,000 crore to implement the system across all the tracks and in all the engines. Given that the job will require skilled labour, specially designed equipment, and traffic diversion during implementation, assuming a 10-year window for deployment would mean that the yearly cost would be ₹4,500 crore.

The capital expenditure budget of the Railways increased substantially in the past few years to peak at ₹2,52,000 crore in FY25 (Chart 2). Even assuming that there is no increase in this amount in the next 10 years, the yearly cost of deploying Kavach is still less than 2% of the capital expenditure every year (₹4,500 crore/₹2,52,000 crore). This shows that covering the entire Railways network with Kavach would require only a small fraction of the Railways’ budget.

Chart 2 | The Indian Railways’ capital expenditure budget increased substantially in the past few years to peak at Rs 2,52,000 crores in FY25.

The current rate of progress of installation of Kavach is sluggish. Field trials on passenger trains started in February 2016. Three firms were approved to supply the equipment in 2018-19. Kavach was adopted as the national ATP system in July 2020. As Chart 3 shows, until February this year, of the 68,000 km of route length (Rkm), Kavach has only been installed only in 1,465 Rkm (close to 2% of the total). Of a total of about 15,200 diesel and electric locos, only 139 are equipped with Kavach (less than 1% of the total).

Chart 3 | The deployment of Kavach annually in route kilometres

Even if we were to assume that the government did this in one year instead of four years (2020 to 2024), it would take another 46 years to deploy this system across all route km (68,000/1,465) and at least a hundred years to install Kavach in all engines (15,200/139) at the current pace. To be able to complete the installation of Kavach in 10 years, the pace will have to be increased to 6,800 Rkm/year for the tracks and 1,500 locos/year. Table 4 lists the calculations.

Table 4 | The table shows key numbers involved to estimate the pace and cost of implementing the Kavach system

Mahima Rao is an intern with The Hindu

vignesh.r@thehindu.co.in and sambavi.p@thehindu.co.in

Source: NCRB, Press Information Bureau, India Budget

