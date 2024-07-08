Keir Starmer is new British PM as Labour wins UK polls, 120+ dead in Hathras stampede, and more | The week in 5 charts

(1) Keir Starmer becomes PM as Labour Party ends 14 year Conservative-rule in UK polls

Millions went to the polls in the U.K. on July 4 to vote for 650 MPs in the House of Commons, with the Labour Party, led by Keir Starmer, winning the election by a landslide, securing 412 seats with outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party down to 121 seats.

Mr. Starmer, promised to carry fourth the theme of his Labour Party campaign, ‘change’ into his government, brining the notions of “service and respect” back into government. In a thinly veiled reference to the five prime ministers the fourteen years of Tory government had seen, he said that Britain had an ability to steer itself to calmer waters but that depended on politicians, especially those favouring “stability and moderation”.

This election has brought an end to 14 years of Conservative-party rule, a time when Britain has experienced a run of turbulent years — some of it of the Conservatives’ own making and some of it not — that has left many voters pessimistic about their country’s future. The U.K. divorce from the European Union followed by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine battered the economy, while lockdown-breaching parties held by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff caused widespread anger.

Britons faced soaring energy bills, inflation and a cost of living crisis, accompanied by a decline in public services including long wait times for doctors’ appointments.

The vote shares for this election told a story of a more modest victory for Labour, while confirming the Conservative defeat, with Labour getting 35% and the Conservatives 24%. Labour had consistently polled 20 points head of the Conservatives in opinion polls.

While many deemed former PM Rishi Sunak’s campaign to remain Britain’s Prime Minister having a lack of political touch, he was still re-elected as a member of Parliament and was amongst 26 Indian-origin ministers to be elected to Parliament — the highest number of British-Indian members ever. Read more about the British-Indian winners of the 2024 UK Elections here.

(2) Bhole Baba’s sermon leads to a deadly stampede in Hathras

On July 2, thousands of people gathered in Hathras for a satsang organised by preacher Suraj Pal, popularly addressed as ‘Narayan Sakar Hari’ or ‘Bhole Baba’. As he left the venue, they ran out to catch a final glimpse of him and knelt down to collect the mud on which he had walked. A stampede broke out, killing 121 people, most of whom were women.

Police filed an FIR against the organisers, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people crammed into a venue in which only 80,000 were permitted.

At a press conference, Chief Minister Adityanath announced a judicial probe and indicated that if it was a “conspiracy”, those behind it would be punished.

The police have arrested seven people so far, all volunteers of the ‘godman’. Pal is absconding. He has issued a letter claiming that he condoles the deaths but had no role to play in the incident. In a video statement aired by broadcasters, Bhole Baba said that he had faith that those responsible for the disaster would be punished.

There have been at least half-a-dozen such incidents like the Hathras stampede tragedy in the last 20-odd years:

(3) Scrapping NEET-UG entirely is irrational: Centre

The Centre in the Supreme Court on July 6, 2024, said it is irrational to scrap the undergraduate National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 in its entirety.

The government further indicated that cancelling a pan-India exam would not be advisable in the “absence of any proof of any large scale breach of confidentiality”.

The government said a drastic move like a re-examination would jeopardise the future of lakhs of honest students who attended the NEET-UG 2024, which is under a cloud of controversy following allegations of widespread question paper leaks, impersonation, cheating and other irregularities.

The Ministry of Health also clarified that the counselling for NEET-UG candidates will be held after the National Medical Commission (NMC) announces the number of available seats in the third week of July. During the June 20 hearing in the Supreme Court, the petitioners had sought a stay on the counselling process, as they felt that the root cause of rank inflation had not been investigated. However, the SC refused to stay it.

On July 8, the Supreme Court is slated to hear a bunch of petitions by aggrieved students on paper leak case and the NTA will also present its stance on the issue.

Here is a timeline of the NEET-UG controversy:

(4) Masoud Pezeshkian becomes new Iranian president

Iran elected its ninth president in a runoff election after the election on July 2 failed to produce any winner with over 50% votes. Among the four candidates, Pezeshkian and Saeed Jalili were the top two candidates, who then went on to conduct in the runoff elections.

In the elections held on Friday, Pezeshkian received 16.3 million votes against Jalili’s 13.5 million votes.

This comes amidst Iran recording the lowest voter turnout in elections since the first one held in 1980. This trend of lower voter turnouts can be seen from 2021, when it dipped below 50% for the first time. This is seen as an indicator of the people’s frustration with the government. Iranian officials have long pointed to turnout as a sign of support for the country’s Shiite theocracy. Turnout for the runoff election improved, but it was still lower compared to previous years.

In Iran’s government structure, the president does not hold as much sway as the conservative Supreme Leader. Reformist president Pezeshkian has vowed not to interfere with the Supreme Leader’s policies. However, the president can influence foreign policy. So, Pezeshkian can decide the country’s approach to the United States. This is relevant because of the western sanctions against the country that have weakened its economy. The United States is also concerned with Iran’s nuclear programme.

(5) 24 lakh people hit by Assam floods

Assam has been reeling under two waves of floods with more than 24.5 lakh people affected in 30 districts with major rivers flowing above the danger level. The floods have claimed 58 lives since May.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, western Assam’s Dhubri, bordering Bangladesh, continued to be the worst-affected district. Some 7.98 lakh people have temporarily left their homes for higher and drier grounds. Southern Assam’s Cachar and northern Assam’s Darrang are among the most-affected districts with 1.75 lakh and 1.63 lakh people displaced.

The impact has been felt in the 1,307.49 sq. km Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve. Rhinos were among 77 animals — 73 hog deer and an otter pup — killed in the park so far due to drowning or health complications after rescue. Eleven hog deer that died were among 94 animals that were rescued.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on the flood situation. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi stood firmly with the people of Assam and was committed to providing all possible assistance to the State.

Assam’s flood woes caused by the breaching of several strategic embankments in districts such as Golaghat and Nagaon have also triggered a war of words between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress MP from Jorhat.