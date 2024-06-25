Tamil Nadu hooch deaths, Kanchenjunga Express accident and more: The week in 5 charts

(1) Spurious liquor death toll reaches 59 in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu

At least 59 people died after consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu. While deaths were recorded in the hundreds in earlier years, the count has remained lower in recent times. This year’s toll is the highest for the State in 12 years. From 2012 to 2019, the State recorded no deaths due to spurious liquor consumption. However, this trend seems to be reversing in the past couple years. Last year, around 22 people died in north Tamil Nadu after drinking illegal liquor.

However, compared to other States, deaths between 2018 to 2022 is still lower in Tamil Nadu. For instance, Madhya Pradesh recorded over 900 deaths in the same period. Punjab and Karnataka recorded over 700.

Victims of spurious liquor usually belong to the poorer sections of society, like daily wage labourers. The Indian Made Foreign Brand liquors sold by State liquor outlets are more expensive than the hooch sold illegally. After back-breaking work, hooch is an affordable option to ease body pain for many.

Amid calls from the Opposition for his resignation on moral grounds, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former judge of the Madras High Court, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the deaths in Kallakurichi. The committee has been mandated to submit its report to the government within three months.

Four people have been arrested. This includes the prime accused involved in supplying the brew, a bootlegger, his wife and brother.

(2) Kanchanjunga Express train accident kills at least 10

At least 10 people were killed after a good’s train rammed into the stationary Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express on Monday, June 17, in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district. The collision occurred near Rangapani station, 30 km from New Jalpaiguri station, causing four rear compartments of Kanchanjunga Express to derail due to the impact by the goods train’s locomotive at 8.55 a.m., the official said.

The initial probe into the accident suggested there were lapses by the operating department of the New Jalpaiguri Rail Division and the crew of the goods train that hit the passenger train. While five officials blamed the goods train, one has given a dissenting note suggesting that the operating department of the New Jalpaiguri rail division failed to take adequate measures to safeguard the route between Ranipatra (RNI) and Chattar Hat Junction (CAT).

The anti-collision device, Kavach, was not installed on this route. According to the Railway Board, the Kavach system is operational in only 1,500 km. The entire Railways spans nearly 68,000 km. However, progress on implementation of Kavach has been slow because of lack of vendors.

(3) Delhi heatwave: 17 people die from heat stress in 24 hours

Delhi recorded 17 deaths in 24 hours on June 20 amidst the continuing heatwaves in the State. It is in the grip of soaring maximum and minimum temperatures and a water crisis. Deficient June rainfall in most parts of the State has only added to the capital’s woes. In this month alone, daily temperatures were above 40° C. Nine heatwave days were recorded.

Besides high maximum temperatures, rainfall was also deficient. The March to June period this year was the driest in 14 years, according to IMD. For June alone, of nine subdivisions in Delhi, eight recorded deficient rainfall. Only North West Delhi saw a small excess of 28% above normal rainfall.

Night temperatures, too, have been rising. On June 19, minimum temperature was 35.2° C. This was the highest minimum temperature in 55 years, as per IMD data.

The increase in temperature has reflected in record-breaking peak power demand. All-time peak power demand surged to 8,656 MW in June.

(4) Israel strikes al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza city

At least 42 people were killed after Israel struck districts of Gaza City in the north of the Palestinian enclave on June 22. This included the 24 killed in al-Shati refugee camp. As of June 19, casualties from the war crossed 37,000.

A permanent truce between Israel and Hamas and a long-term ceasefire plan is nowhere in sight. The ceasefire plan that Biden proposed in May remains in limbo. Full Israeli troop withdrawal, the second phase of the plan, the difference of opinion between the U.S. and Israel over Palestinian statehood and Netanyahu’s precarious balance between public frustration and his allies’ war approach have all acted as hurdles.

(5) Elders are ailing and lack sufficient income, finds study

A study by HelpAge India of a cross-section of elders across the country found that only 15% of them had a source of income. Only 31% of them had health insurance. The non-government organisation conducted a survey among 5,169 elders in 10 States and 20 cities. The organisation selected one tier 1 and one tier 2 city in each State. As many as 1,333 caregivers, aged 18 to 49 years, providing general, social, and emotional care to these elderly respondents were also surveyed.

Among those surveyed, one in every three, irrespective of the city they lived in, reported no income in the past year, and 31% of the respondents in the 60-69 year age group, 36% in the 71-79 year age group, and 37% in the 80 year age group reported no income in the past year.

Close to 80% of all elderly surveyed had at least one NCD, but only 31% reported access to health insurance. The reasons for this mostly included lack of awareness (32%), affordability (24%) and lack of need for it (12%). On average, an outpatient visit costs an elderly person ₹1,973. The study found that there was a difference in the amount spent with ₹2,110 spent on males ₹1,913 on female respondents.