Jammu and Kashmir 2024 polls: INDIA bloc leads in Kashmir, BJP dominates Jammu

Updated - October 08, 2024 11:26 am IST

The Hindu Data Team
In districts where the Muslim population exceeds 90%, the INDIA bloc is leading or winning in 39 seats | Photo Credit: IMRAN NISSAR

With about 70% of the votes counted in the J&K 2024 Assembly elections, data shows that the INDIA bloc, led by the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC), has performed better in the Kashmir region and in districts with a predominantly Muslim population. In contrast, the BJP has performed significantly better in the Jammu region and in districts with a predominantly Hindu population.

Also read: J&K Assembly election results LIVE

The INDIA bloc is leading/winning in 37 seats in the Kashmir Valley, with a vote share of 42.8%. The region has a total of 47 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading/winning in 27 seats in the Jammu region, with a vote share of 45.4%. The region has a total of 43 seats.

The JKPDP is leading/winning in 4 seats in the Kashmir region, securing a vote share of 16.7%. Independents are leading/winning in 3 and 5 seats from the Kashmir and Jammu region, respectively.

Table 1 shows the region-wise seats share of various alliances.

The Independents have secured vote shares of 21% and 13% in the Kashmir and Jammu regions, respectively.

Table 2 shows the alliance-wise vote share in Jammu and the Kashmir regions

In districts where the Hindu population exceeds 90%, the BJP is leading or winning in 21 seats, followed by Independents in three seats. In districts where the Muslim population exceeds 90%, the INDIA bloc is leading or winning in 39 seats, followed by the JKPDP in four, with Independents leading or winning in the rest.

Table 3 shows the split of seats in Muslim-dominated and Hindu-dominated districts

In districts where the Hindu population exceeds 90%, the BJP has secured a vote share of 55%, followed by the INDIA bloc with a 27% vote. In districts where the Muslim population exceeds 90%, the INDIA bloc has secured a vote share of 42.6%, followed by the JKPDP with 15.6%.

Table 4 shows the alliance-wise vote share in Muslim and Hindu dominated districts

The story will be updated as more votes are counted.

Also read: Haryana elections: BJP scored better in seats with higher electorate growth

Published - October 08, 2024 11:07 am IST

