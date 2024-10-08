Continuing the trend of turning up in decent numbers for elections, the recently concluded three-phased Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir registered a voter turnout of 63.9%, higher than the 58.5% recorded in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. The turnout figure was marginally lower compared to 2014 when the last Assembly election in the erstwhile undivided State of J&K was held.

The Assembly was dissolved on November 21, 2018, by the then-Governor of J&K, Satya Pal Malik, and less than a year later, the State lost its special status with the dilution of Article 370. The State was then split into two Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K.

A major delimitation exercise by the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission that followed, notified new boundaries, names, and number of Assembly constituencies. This led to an increase of seven additional seats in J&K (six in Jammu and one in Kashmir).

Chart 1 takes a look, after excluding districts in Ladakh, at the voter turnout in J&K’s Assembly polls since 1962. Voter turnout steadily increased after being as low as 39.2% in 1962 and peaked in 1987 with 73.2% participation. However, the figures from 1987 must be taken with a pinch of salt as these elections are reputed to have been rigged.

Since 1987, the advent of militancy and its intensity led to an infrequency of regular elections, and reduced participation in them, especially in constituencies belonging to the Kashmir valley. Turnout fell to 43.1% overall in J&K.

A weakening of militancy in the early 2000s, besides measures taken by multiple administrations to restore political dialogue, resulted in a growing participation in elections. The apogee was the 65.7% turnout registered in the 2014 Assembly polls when except for Srinagar, Shopian, and Kulgam, voter turnout was close to or more than 60% across the valley and in Jammu. Table 2 shows the district-wise voter turnout over the last three Assembly elections in J&K.

In the 2024 Assembly election, Kishtwar in Jammu recorded the highest turnout — 80.2%. While all 10 districts in Jammu have recorded at least 70% turnout, participation peaked in Kashmir districts at 67.7%, in Bandipore. Srinagar remains a district with limited participation, turning out only at 30%.

Data shows that the voter turnout has decreased in at least 14 of the 20 districts across the U.T. compared to the 2014 Assembly election.

The voter turnout in most of these districts is lower than that during the 2014 State Assembly polls except for six districts — Kulgam (increased by 3.4 % points), Pulwama (2.5% points), Shopian (8.5% points), Srinagar (2.1% points albeit over a low base of 27.9%), Kishtwar (3.4% points) and Baramulla (3.3% points). The presence of independents supported by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and the Engineer Rashid-led Awami Ittehad Party being part of the fray in Baramulla has helped raise participation in these districts.

Map 3 shows the constituency-wise voter turnout in the 2024 Assembly election in J&K.

Inderwal and Padder-Nagseni, which share borders with Himachal Pradesh, registered the highest voter turnout in 2024 — 82.2% and 80.7% respectively. The seats, that were newly delimited, such as Shri Mata Vaishno Devi and both Udhampur East and West, have also managed to pull high numbers.

Map 4 shows the constituency-wise difference in voter turnout between 2014 and 2024. The Sopore seat in Kashmir recorded the highest increase of almost 15% points, while Budgam registered the steepest decline — 14%.

