(1) Israel attacks UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon

The U.N. Security Council expressed “strong concern” on Monday (October 14, 2024) as Israel has fired on and wounded U.N. peacekeepers in southern Lebanon during intensified fighting, reiterating its support for their role in supporting security in the region.

It’s the first statement by the U.N.’s most powerful body since Israel’s attacks on the positions of the peacekeeping force known as United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) began last week, drawing international condemnation.

U.N. peacekeeping chief Jean-Pierre Lacroix told reporters that Secretary-General António Guterres confirmed Monday (October 14, 2024) that peacekeepers will remain in all their positions even as Israel has urged the peacekeepers to move 5 km (3 miles) north during its ground invasion in Lebanon.

Israel has been escalating its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon across a U.N.-drawn boundary between the two countries. The sides have been clashing since the Iranian-backed militant group started firing rockets a year ago in solidarity with its ally Hamas in Gaza. Hamas’ deadly attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, launched the war.

India, one of the contributing countries of UNIFIL, stated it takes safety of UN peacekeepers ‘very seriously’ and called for action to maintain troops’ safety, but stopped short of condemning the IDF. The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that no Indian troops have been deployed at the Blue Line.

(2) New governments take charge in J&K, Haryana

Following the recently concluded assembly elections, the governments of Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana have unveiled their new ministers and allocated portfolios to drive the next phase of governance. In Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took over as the first Chief Minister of the five-year-old Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) against the backdrop of the monumental changes the region has witnessed since 2019.

Dropping his previous belligerence on the abrogation of Article 370, Mr. Abdullah has sought to tread the path of reconciliation, evident from the fact the new government’s starting point has been to address the regional and religious divide in J&K.

The composition of the J&K Council of Ministers reflects a rare bid by the NC leadership to build a healthy relationship with the plains of Jammu. The Council has 10 ministerial berths including the Chief Minister. Of the six legislators who took oath on Wednesday (October 16, 2024), including Mr. Abdullah, three were from the Jammu region and three from the Kashmir region. The Chief Minister picked two non-Muslim members and one prominent Muslim face from the Jammu region. Take look at the new ministers in Jammu & Kashmir:

In Haryana, the Bharatiya Janta Party’s (BJP) Nayab Singh Saini, 54, took oath as the Chief Minister for the second term on Thursday (October 17, 2024). In Mr. Saini’s new Cabinet thirteen legislators were inducted, including two women.

Among the two women Ministers - Shruti Choudhry is the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Kiran Choudhry while Ms. Arti Rao is the daughter of Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

The maximum representation in the Cabinet has been given to Other Backward Class (OBC) with as many as five legislators from the OBC category made Ministers. Two from Jat and Scheduled Caste community have also found place in the Cabinet among others.

In the allocation process, Saini has kept key departments, including Home and Finance, while Anil Vij got Energy and Transport as portfolios were allocated to the Council of Ministers on Sunday (October 20, 2024). Mr. Saini will handle 12 portfolios.

Here’s Haryana ministers and the roles they’ve been entrusted with in the upcoming term:

(3) India and Canada expel top diplomats

Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in relation to an investigation of the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia last year, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday (October 14, 2024).

India retaliated by ordering the expulsion of six high-ranking Canadian diplomats including the acting High Commissioner and said it had withdrawn its envoy from Canada, contradicting Canada’s statement of expulsion.

Relations between the two countries have been fraught since last year, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had evidence linking Indian agents to the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in his country.

Here’s a timeline of the events have transpired:

(4) Over 30 flights received bomb threats in one week

On Saturday (October 19, 2024) alone, over 30 flights received bomb threats, leading to diversions and passenger inconvenience. Between October 14 and 16, at least 13 threats were received, all of which were found to be fake. Both domestic and international flights have been affected.

The spike in such hoaxes prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek a report from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Moreover, a five-year imprisonment and putting offenders on a no-fly list are being considered to deter such false threats.

Here is a list of recent flights that received threats:

(5) SC hears petitions seeking the criminalisation of marital rape

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 17, 2024) questioned the logic behind a penal law which considers wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and assault of a wife by her husband as offences but not the act of forced sex which follows after the woman relents under pressure.

The Centre filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending the marital rape exception. It argued that the criminalisation of marital rape would impact conjugal relationships and lead to “serious disturbances” in the institution of marriage.

“The husband demands sexual intercourse. Wife resists. She is wrongfully confined. She is threatened and criminally intimidated. The wife finally succumbs [to pressure]. So all the preliminary acts make offences under the law, but the act of forced sexual intercourse alone is not a crime?” Justice J.B. Pardiwala asked.

“A rapist remains a rapist, and marriage with his victim does not absolve him of the crime,” Senior advocate Karuna Nundy said.