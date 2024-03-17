Infosys, Biocon, JSW Steel, Shahi Exports donated to JD(S) via electoral bonds

March 17, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Chennai

New documents reveal donors contributed ₹48.75 crore to the party before April 12, 2019

On Sunday, the Election Commission of India disclosed new documents listing the corporations and individuals who contributed to the Janata Dal (Secular) party in Karnataka before April 12, 2019, via the electoral bond route. The documents reveal that these donors contributed a total of ₹48.75 crore to the party through electoral bonds from March 8, 2018, to April 5, 2019. Initially, these details were submitted to the Supreme Court in sealed envelopes. The apex court instructed the Commission to make this information available to the public. ALSO READ Watch | Electoral bonds: Who were the biggest donors?

The Commission disclosed details of electoral bonds issued after April 12, 2019, last week. After this date, the JD(S) received ₹43 crore, although the names of the individuals donors are yet to be released.

Also Read | ECI makes fresh electoral bonds data public

The JD(S) is one of a few regional parties that have revealed the names of those who donated to them via electoral bonds. In 2018, the party had secured ₹1 crore from Infosys Technologies, ₹22 crore from the Embassy Group, ₹25 lakh from Health Care Global Enterprises, and ₹50 lakh from Biocon, the biopharmaceutical company founded by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.