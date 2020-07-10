Data | Industrial accidents claimed over 6,300 lives between 2014 and 2017

Since May 2020, there have been 30 industrial accidents in India, killing at least 75 workers, according to IndustriALL, a global union of workers. From 2014 to 2017, 8,004 such incidents occurred in Indian workplaces killing 6,368 employees. Most such incidents took place in Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

Disaster type

The graph plots the number of industrial accidents and related deaths from 2014 to 2017. Most mishaps occurred while operating machinery, followed by general industrial accidents.

Fire in cracker/matchbox-manufacturing factories also led to many deaths.

Charts appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

image/svg+xml

image/svg+xml

image/svg+xml

State-wise split

While Delhi (1,529), Maharashtra (1,239) and Rajasthan (946) recorded most such industrial accidents in the period, Rajasthan (948), Gujarat (629) and Maharashtra (557) witnessed the highest number of deaths.

The tables list the States with the highest number of cases and deaths in each category.

image/svg+xml

Select events from 2020:

May 7, 2020: At least 12 people died and over 350 were hospitalised after styrene monomer gas leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam.

May 7 & July 1, 2020: In two boiler explosions, at least 13 employees were killed and 17 injured in NLC India Ltd. in Neyveli.

Also read: Editorial | Lax on safety: On Neyveli and Visakhapatnam disasters