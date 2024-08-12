GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India’s Olympic report card: From Bronze-medallists to first-round exits, a searchable list

A searchable list of all the sporting disciplines in which India took part in the 2024 Olympics, along with the progression of their results throughout the tournament

Updated - August 12, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 08:23 pm IST

The Hindu Data Team
Flagbearers Manu Bhaker and Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India during the closing ceremony. Reuters

Flagbearers Manu Bhaker and Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India during the closing ceremony. Reuters | Photo Credit: Albert Gea

As the Paris Olympics 2024 has drawn to a close, the Indian contingent has finished its campaign with six medals under its belt; one silver and five bronzes. India’s performance in this edition fell short of the highs reached in the 2020 Tokyo edition of the Summer Games, where the country brought home 7 medals, including a gold. 

India sent 117 athletes to compete in 16 sporting disciplines, with shooting being the most successful. The country secured three out of its six medals in this category, with standout performer Manu Bhaker making history as the first Indian Olympian, since independence, to win two medals in a single edition.

Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of India’s medal winners, and near misses

Field hockey also saw great performances from India, as the men’s team led by Harmanpreet Singh, won a bronze medal. The athletics category gave India an expected win in the form of defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra.

Along with the six wins came plenty of near-wins - Indian athletes placed fourth in many events including table tennis, mixed team archery, shooting events, badminton, and weightlifting. On the other hand, many athletes such as Tulika Maan (Judo), Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing), Ankita Bhakat (Archery), exited in the first round. 

Given below is a searchable list of all the sporting disciplines in which India took part in the 2024 Olympics, along with the progression of their results throughout the tournament. Each table lists the rounds to be contested by an athlete/team in an event, and whether the Indian athlete/team competed and qualified in the round. The list also compiles the timings and performances of athletes who competed in events placed under the athletics, swimming, rowing, weightlifting, and shooting categories. 

Search for your desired event by typing down one of the following categories: archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, wrestling, table tennis, and tennis. 

Table appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Source: Olympics.com

Also read: Paris 2024 Olympics: Swimming medallists’ timings don’t show a drastic change due to “shallow pools” | Data

Related Topics

Data Point / sport / Paris Olympics 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.