India’s Olympic report card: From Bronze-medallists to first-round exits, a searchable list

As the Paris Olympics 2024 has drawn to a close, the Indian contingent has finished its campaign with six medals under its belt; one silver and five bronzes. India’s performance in this edition fell short of the highs reached in the 2020 Tokyo edition of the Summer Games, where the country brought home 7 medals, including a gold.

India sent 117 athletes to compete in 16 sporting disciplines, with shooting being the most successful. The country secured three out of its six medals in this category, with standout performer Manu Bhaker making history as the first Indian Olympian, since independence, to win two medals in a single edition.

Paris Olympics 2024: Full list of India’s medal winners, and near misses

Field hockey also saw great performances from India, as the men’s team led by Harmanpreet Singh, won a bronze medal. The athletics category gave India an expected win in the form of defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra.

Along with the six wins came plenty of near-wins - Indian athletes placed fourth in many events including table tennis, mixed team archery, shooting events, badminton, and weightlifting. On the other hand, many athletes such as Tulika Maan (Judo), Jaismine Lamboria (Boxing), Ankita Bhakat (Archery), exited in the first round.

Given below is a searchable list of all the sporting disciplines in which India took part in the 2024 Olympics, along with the progression of their results throughout the tournament. Each table lists the rounds to be contested by an athlete/team in an event, and whether the Indian athlete/team competed and qualified in the round. The list also compiles the timings and performances of athletes who competed in events placed under the athletics, swimming, rowing, weightlifting, and shooting categories.

Search for your desired event by typing down one of the following categories: archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, equestrian, golf, hockey, judo, rowing, sailing, shooting, swimming, wrestling, table tennis, and tennis.

Source: Olympics.com

