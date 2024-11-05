Indian Americans still back Harris, but are seeing Trump’s appeal

The U.S. is set to vote in the 47th presidential election on November 5. Even as a majority of Indian Americans continue to lean towards the Democratic Party, support for the Republican Party is gaining momentum in the community. Indian Americans, the second-largest immigrant group in the U.S., are wealthier than the average American and their incomes too are growing at a faster rate. Concentrated mostly in States such as California, they primarily work in the private services industry. Indian Americans tend to be younger than other groups.

The median income of an average Indian American household is double that of a typical American household and rose by 24% from 2019 to 2023. In comparison, the overall household income of Americans increased by 18%, while incomes of all other Asians grew by 19%.

Chart 1 shows the median household income in US$.

With over 87% of Indian Americans employed in the private sector — the rate is notably higher than other groups — poverty levels within the community are generally lower.

Chart 2 shows sector wise employment of Indian-Americans (in %).

Chart 3 shows the poverty rates for families (in %).

The wealthiest Indian Americans live in Washington state, though it ranks eighth in the population of Indian Americans. California hosts the largest Indian American population and ranks second in median income. Over half the community is concentrated in California, Texas, New Jersey, and New York.

Chart 4 shows the state wise Indian American population and the median household income (in US$).

At 78%, the share of Indian Americans of voting age is slightly lower compared to other Asians in general, and they form 1.4% of the total electorate.

Chart 5 shows the median age (in years).

Chart 6 shows the share of population 18 years and above (in %). It does not reflect the actual share of eligible voters.

Chart 7 shows the share of Indian Americans who identify with political party (in %).

The share of Indian Americans who identify with the Democrats has dropped below 50% in 2024, according to a survey, while the share supporting the Republicans is on the rise.

Source:US Census Bureau and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

