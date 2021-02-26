Data | India unlikely to meet its target of 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by July

On the other hand, the U.S. is well ahead of its target

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said in October 2020 that India is expected to receive and utilise 400-500 million doses and cover approximately 200-250 million people by July 2021. If India continues to vaccinate at the current pace, it will have administered just 60 million doses by July 31, 2021 — about 15% of the intended target.

To meet the target, India needs to administer 2.44 million doses a day in the remaining days, against just 0.3 million doses a day at present. However, 40 days into the campaign, the pace of vaccination is yet to pick up, unlike in most other nations with a high burden.

Need for speed

The graph shows India’s vaccination curve:

Rapid strides

The graphs show the vaccination curves of the U.S. and the U.K.

The U.S. aims to administer 100 million doses by the 100th day of President Joe Biden’s term (April 30). At the current pace of 0.9 million doses a day, the U.S. will reach the target 26 days in advance.

The U.K. aims to vaccinate 32 million people by April 15. At the current pace of 0.23 million people per day, it will have reached 92.8% of the target by that date.

India's slow pace

