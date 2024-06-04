In the 12 parliamentary constituencies of Maharashtra where onion growers and traders are concentrated, the NDA is leading in four seats in 2024, a decrease of eight seats from 2019. The INDIA bloc is leading in seven seats, which is also an increase of seven seats from the 2019 polls. In one of the seats, counting had not started as of 10 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

For constituency-wise real-time updates, visit our Election Results page | Follow the election results live updates

In these seats, the NDA secured a vote share of 36.7% in 2024, a decrease of 29.9 percentage points from 2019. The INDIA polled a vote share of 27.4%, an increase of 4.3 percentage points. The trends and results are based on data as of 10 am. The story will be updated as more votes are counted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE updates

Since August 2023, a series of flip-flops in the Centre’s export policy of onions has left onion farmers and traders in Maharashtra disgruntled, media reports suggested. Onion farmers and traders — especially in Nashik — have been up in arms for many months now and have expressed their disapproval by suspending onion auctions and going on a strike.

Table 1 | The table shows the seats led/won by alliances in 2024 and changes from 2019

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

ADVERTISEMENT

Table 2 | The table shows the vote share secured by alliances in 2024 and changes from 2019

The data shows the repeated changes in the export policy may have dented the NDA’s chances in Maharashtra’s onion belt, as their vote share and the number of seats leading has come down from 2019.

Note that the NCP and the Shiv Sena have split into two parties each, with one party from each split supporting the National Democratic Alliance and the other supporting the INDIA bloc in the 2024 polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Table 3 | The table shows the seat-wise winners in 2024 and 2019

In the two seats in Nashik district, which exports around 90% of onions from India, the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar is leading in Dindori, held by Bharatiya Janata Party in 2019, and the Shiv Sena is leading in Nashik.

The two factions of the Shiv Sena are in a direct contest in Nashik in 2024. In Dindori, Sharad Pawar’s NCP is pitted against the BJP.

In the two seats in Dhule district, the Indian National Congress is leading in Dhule and in Nandurbar. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won both seats in 2019. The BJP and the Congress are in a direct contest in both seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In the two seats in Jalgaon district, Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in Jalgaon and Raver. The BJP won these seats in 2019 as well. In Jalgaon, the BJP is up directly against the Shiv Sena (UBT). In Raver, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) is in a direct contest with the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.