Independence Day speeches by Narendra Modi over 11 years: An analysis of what the PM has talked about

Over 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has touched upon a lot of things in his speeches from the Red Fort every year. However, he has talked about some things more than others. Agriculture, poverty issues and banking have historically taken up a large portion in his speeches. However recently, this has changed to women, youth and the economy.

The Hindu found this by reading the official English translations of Mr. Modi’s speeches and counting the number of words related to each topic. Then, we calculated their frequency per 10,000 words.

Mentions related to trade (imports, exports, self-reliant, aatmnirbhar bharat) spiked in 2020 due to Mr. Modi’s emphasis on self-reliance after the pandemic. The word ‘self-reliant’ was said 28 times in 2020 alone. Previously, this number was only siad one or two times. This was in line with his push for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

As expected, words related to COVID-19 (vaccine/s, vaccination, corona, covid, pandemic) spiked in 2020, with frequency per 10,000 words being 41 words. This is also reflected in healthcare (health, nutrition, healthcare, medical, medicine, doctor, nurse).

This year, words associated with religion (religious, religion, Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian) also recorded a slight increase. This is because Mr. Modi touched upon Hindu minorities in violence-struck Bangladesh.

Besides this, Mr. Modi has also said more words relating to corruption (corruption, black money, money laundering, crime, middlemen) in recent years.

Mentions about middle-class and common people also rose recently, while mentions about poverty (poor, poverty) have fallen. On the other hand, mentions about caste have increased this year. This is mainly due to an increase in mentions of ‘tribe.’ Mr. Modi used the term in connection to their role in independence, as a way to denote diversity, in relation to low living standards and to denote the reach of programs.

Among all topics analysed, youth, employment and healthcare have the most words said (per 10,000 words) this year.

With 10,209 words, this year’s speech was the Prime Minister’s longest.

With data assistance from Gautam Doshi and inputs from V. Nivedita