In 2024, newer districts in Jammu affected by militancy, more civilians targeted | Data

In 2023, four years after the dilution of Article 370 and soon after the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, there were sharp spikes in deaths in militancy-related incidents in the relatively peaceful districts of the Jammu region. This continued in the first half of 2024 as well. While in 2023, militancy-related incidents were mostly confined to the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu, in 2024 they have spread to newer districts such as Doda, Kathua, and Reasi.

There is also another worrying trend this year: the share of civilian deaths in such incidents across Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has been disproportionately high — in fact, the highest in about two decades (till July 27). Overall, militancy-related fatalities have also been rising every month this year. The number of militancy-related deaths recorded in July 2024 was the highest for any month in the last two years.

Chart 1 shows the year-wise share of militancy-related civilian deaths in J&K between 2000 and 2024 (till July 27, 2024). This year, the share of civilian deaths in the total number of deaths due to militancy stands at 26%, the highest since 2005.

Civilians are either caught in the crossfire between militants and the security forces or are being deliberately targeted by terrorists. In the last two years, there has been an increase in the targeted killings of Kashmiri Pandits and minorities in the Valley. Last year, civilians detained by the Army died following a deadly ambush on their convoy. Civilians were allegedly tortured by the security forces last year too, as per various reports.

Chart 2 shows the absolute number of militant deaths each month in J&K since August 2019.

This year, the number of such fatalities has been increasing — from less than three deaths each in the first three months of the year, it rose to seven deaths each in the next two, and more than 20 deaths each in June and July. In fact, July recorded the highest number of such deaths (26) for any month in the past two years. June recorded the second highest number (21).

In August 2019, Article 370 was diluted, thus effectively stripping J&K of its special status. A stringent lockdown was imposed in the new Union Territory. When the lockdown was eased, there was a spurt in the number of militancy-related deaths. The numbers came down again with the pandemic outbreak and the imposition of a lockdown to contain the spread of the virus. The numbers went up after the pandemic-related restrictions were eased and the threat of COVID-19 ended. In 2024, the region is once again on the boil.

Table 3 shows the district-wise share of fatalities between 2001 and 2024.

While some districts in northern and southern Kashmir continue to be affected by a higher share of deaths, the attacks in Doda, Reasi, and Kathua this year, followed by incidents in Poonch and Rajouri last year, confirm a shift in focus to the Jammu region. Reports show that more Army troops and special forces have been deployed in the Jammu region, in addition to the Central Armed Police Forces. As shown in the table, the share of districts falling under the Jammu region made up 40% of the total number of militancy-related deaths in J&K this year. Last year, the share of the Jammu region was 44%. The share crossed the 40% mark in these two years for the first time since 2009.

In June this year, in Reasi, a 53-seater bus was attacked and nine pilgrims who were on their way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra were killed.

Thirteen per cent of the total militancy-related casualties in J&K took place in Reasi this year, followed by 10% each in the Kathua and Doda districts.

Source: South Asian Terrorism Portal

