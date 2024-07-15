In 2024, Maoists suffer severe setbacks in Chhattisgarh

As of July 9, 162 Maoist deaths were reported in India in 2024. Of these, 141 deaths were reported from Chhattisgarh alone. This is among the highest number of casualties suffered by the extremists in the largely tribal State since the formation of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2004.

The Maoist deaths in 2024 are the highest since 2009, when 154 insurgents were killed. That was also the year when the Indian government banned the group and launched a military offensive code-named ‘Operation Green Hunt’, involving the Central Reserve Police Force’s CoBRA force and the Chhattisgarh police in “search and comb” operations. Notably, the current spike in the number of deaths of left-wing extremists has taken place after the Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in the State in December 2023. Apart from 2009 and 2024, the Maoists also suffered high death tolls in 2016 and 2018.

Chart 1 shows year-wise deaths of left-wing extremists in Chhattisgarh.

While the Maoists have suffered more casualties in recent years, the deaths of security force personnel have come down. In 2024, 14 security force personnel died in the insurgency. The highest death toll of security forces (198) was recorded in 2007. Of them, 55 were police personnel who were killed in a massive offensive launched by the Maoists on a police base camp in Bastar.

Chart 2 shows the number of deaths of civilians, security forces, and Maoists over the years.

The number of civilian deaths during the insurgency has also been at its lowest since 2014, when 23 people were killed in Maoist attacks. The highest number of civilian deaths (184) were reported in 2006, largely in landmine attacks on vehicles or when they were caught in the crossfire between the Maoists and security forces.

The highest number of clashes between the Maoists and security forces this year took place in Bijapur district, south Chhattisgarh, resulting in 74 Maoist deaths.

Bijapur and neighbouring Sukma district are home to 20 camps set up by the Border Security Force (BSF). Due to the intensity of operations in this district, 33 Maoists surrendered in May.

The BSF and the District Reserve Guard of Kanker district led a joint operation in April which resulted in the deaths of 29 Maoists, including that of their top commander, Shankar Rao. This year, 35 Maoist deaths have been recorded in Kanker.

In Dantewada, where pitched battles between the insurgents and security forces over the years led to an average 52 deaths of Maoists between 2005 and 2008, 15 Maoists were killed in 2024. This is despite the fact that more than 15 villages in the district were declared ‘Maoist-free’ in 2021.

Table 3 shows the district-wise average of Maoist deaths every four years from 2001 to 2024. Th districts with the highest averages of deaths are highlighted. Table 4 is a district-wise look at development and welfare indicators in Chhattisgarh.

A comparison with Table 3 shows that the intensity of the insurgency is highest in districts which were relatively lacking in areas such as sanitation and literacy. This could either mean that the Maoists chose to move in these districts, seeking to tap into the discontent with the Indian state, or that these districts lag in development indicators because of the insurgency.

In all the three indicators, the districts with the lowest scores are highlighted. Affected districts fare poorly across all indicators.

The district names in Table 3 and Table 4 may differ as the sources and reference years are different

Districts such as Dantewada, Bijapur, Sukma, Bastar, and Kanker are also the most forested areas in the State, which makes security operations difficult. Notwithstanding the setbacks in recent months, the Maoists retain their ability to mount surprise attacks on security forces, which suggests that the insurgency is not over in the State.

Source: South Asia Terrorism Portal

