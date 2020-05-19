Data

Data | How safe is Aarogya Setu compared to COVID-19 contract tracing apps of other countries?

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on May 17 that all employers “should on best effort basis” ensure that the contact-tracing app is downloaded by all employees who have “compatible mobile phones”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said on May 17 that all employers “should on best effort basis” ensure that the contact-tracing app is downloaded by all employees who have “compatible mobile phones”.  

A comparison of government-backed contact tracing apps based on five technology principles

According to a database maintained by MIT Technology Review, Aarogya Setu, India’s contact-tracing app to combat COVID-19, poses significant risks to the privacy of the user compared to similar apps in other countries.

Though there is little clarity on the design and security of the app, it has been made mandatory in some places. The apps in China and Turkey pose greater risks for user privacy than Aarogya Setu.

Also read: Coronavirus | What are the concerns around the Aarogya Setu app?

The following table lists government-backed apps of 19 countries based on five technology principles and whether the app adheres to them. ‘Y’ indicates compliance while ‘N’ indicates non-compliance. ‘NA’ indicates that there were no data available.

Voluntary: Whether the use is by choice or mandatory.

Limited: Are there limitations on how the data get used?

Data destruction: Whether the data are deleted automatically after a certain amount of time.

Minimised: Whether only necessary information is collected.

Transparent: Whether the app is built on clear and publicly available policies and its design has an open source code.

Viewing in app? Click to view the table.

A comparison of government-backed contact tracing apps

image/svg+xml Country Voluntary Limited Data destruction Minimised Transparent China N N N N N Turkey N N N Y N India N* N Y Y N Mexico Y NA N N N Norway Y Y Y N N Australia Y Y Y Y N U.K. Y N NA Y Y Germany Y NA NA Y N Austria Y Y Y Y Y Czech Y Y Y Y Y Iceland Y Y Y Y Y Israel Y Y Y Y Y Italy Y Y Y Y Y Singapore Y Y Y Y Y Cyprus Y NA Y Y Y North Macedonia Y NA Y NA Y Poland Y NA Y Y Y Switzerland Y Y Y Y NA Finland Y NA NA Y Y NA

Table appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Observations from the table

India is among the three countries to make the app mandatory.

India is among the four countries to not have limitations on the use of data.

Aarogya Setu’s code is not open sourced thus hampering transparency.

Concerns surrounding the code have been highlighted in the public domain recently.

Watch | How does the Aarogya Setu app work?
 

Note: *The Ministry of Home Affairs said on May 17 that all employers “should on best effort basis” ensure that the contact-tracing app is downloaded by all employees who have “compatible mobile phones”.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2020 12:56:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/how-safe-is-aarogya-setu-compared-to-contract-tracing-apps-of-other-countries/article31618852.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY