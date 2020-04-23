Data | How many doctors and nurses have tested positive for coronavirus in India?

At least 96 doctors and 156 nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 across India as of April 22.

As most of these infections were transmitted by patients in a hospital environment, at least 826 medical workers who came in contact with the infected personnel had to be quarantined and at least 20 hospitals had to be fully or partially closed.

In the graphs, when the occupation of the infected/ quarantined could not be ascertained, the patients were labelled as “medical workers” (it may include doctors and nurses).

Infected medical workers

The chart depicts the number of infected doctors, nurses and medical workers. Maharashtra accounted for close to 42% of infected doctors, 70.5% of infected nurses and 84% of infected medical workers (does not include administrative staff).

Medical workers who have tested positive for COVID-19

image/svg+xml Nurses 156 Doctors 96 Hospital staff 11 Medical workers 145 Technicians 4

Quarantined medical workers

The chart depicts the number of doctors, nurses and medical workers who were placed under quarantine across India.

Maharashtra accounted for close to 83% of all doctors quarantined, followed by 11% in Delhi and 6% in Karnataka.

Medical workers placed under quarantine

image/svg+xml Medical workers 694 Nurses 79 Doctors 53

Hospitals affected

Close to 10 hospitals in Maharashtra had to be completely or partially shut down after many of their staff were quarantined following exposure to COVID-19 patients. Closures were also reported from West Bengal, Delhi, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Hospitals completely/partially shut

image/svg+xml Maharashtra 10 West Bengal 6 Karnataka 1 Tamil Nadu 1 Delhi 2

The figures are a conservative estimate based on information collated from The Hindu news reports, reports from news agencies such as PTI and ANI, statements from hospitals, numbers cited in government press conferences etc.