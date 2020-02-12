Data | How has BJP fared in recent Assembly elections compared to the Lok Sabha poll?

The BJP’s performance in 13 recent Assembly elections shows that the party has been underperforming compared to the support it garnered during the 2019 national election
Even as the BJP’s tally in the 2020 Delhi Assembly election increased compared to the 2015 polls, the party’s vote share fell well short of the support it received in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. A look at the BJP’s performance in 13 recent Assembly elections shows that the party has been underperforming compared to the support it garnered during the 2019 national election.
Before Lok Sabha polls 2019
In comparison to its performance in States that went to polls in November-December 2018, the BJP’s vote share in the 2019 Lok Sabha election was much higher.
States which went to polls before the Lok Sabha election
Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls
Moreover, though in four States the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections were held on the same day, the BJP registered fewer votes in the Assembly elections than it did in the same constituencies in the Lok Sabha election.
States which went to polls along with the Lok Sabha election
After Lok Sabha polls
The trend continued in the four Assembly elections after the BJP’s return to power in the Centre — the party witnessed a dip in its vote share compared to its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
States which went to polls after the Lok Sabha election
