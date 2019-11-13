Data: India’s electricity demand is at the lowest in this decade

In an emerging economy such as India, growth is tightly tied to the demand for electricity. The deep-rooted economic slowdown experienced in the recent months had a delayed response in the country’s power demand which contracted at the fastest pace in over 12 years in October.

A 12-year low

India’s electricity demand fell 13.2% in October from the same month last year, registering the steepest fall in 154 months. Since January 2007 there have been only 19 months which registered a growth contraction. October 2019’s -13.2% demand growth dwarfs the next worst of -8.6% which was recorded in February 2013.

Electricity demand over time

State-wise slowdown

Except Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, all States registered a fall in electricity demand in October 2019 from the same month a year before. Himachal Pradesh’s power demand grew by 6.2% while that of Jammu and Kashmir rose by 3.1%. On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh’s electricity demand recorded a negative growth of nearly 26%, the highest in the country followed by Odisha and Telangana.The chart shows y-o-y % growth of electricity demand in October between 2015 and 2019.

How to read the chart

Every rectangle represents the growth rate of electricity demand in a State in a year compared to the previous year. The darker the shade of blue, the higher the growth in demand. The darker the shade of red, the higher the contraction in demand.

States’ demand for electricity

image/svg+xml Himachal J&K Northeast Delhi Bihar Kerala Uttarakhand Punjab Tamil Nadu Haryana U.P. Jharkhand Rajasthan West Bengal Chhattisgarh Andhra Gujarat Karnataka Maharashtra Odisha Telangana M.P. +6.20 +3.10 -0.10 -1.40 -1.40 -2.20 -4.00 -4.10 -5.20 -5.30 -6.90 -7.70 -8.90 -9.20 -10.60 -16.10 -18.80 -18.90 -22.40 -23.80 -24.70 -25.90 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

In the chart, many rectangles in the previous years are coloured in deep shades of blue indicating that the demand saw high levels of growth in many States. The demand slumped across all regions in October 2019