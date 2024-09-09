Heavy rains disrupt life in A.P. and Telangana, Typhoon Yagi hits Vietnam, and more: The week in 5 charts

(1) Heavy rains wreak havoc in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

The recent heavy rains and flooding caused by a depression over the Bay of Bengal have had a devastating impact on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, starting from August 30 and intensifying through September 3.

Andhra Pradesh bore the brunt of this natural disaster, leading to widespread destruction and loss. The state’s Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu, highlighted the human toll, with around 1,40,000 families losing everything, and nearly 7 lakh people enduring significant distress for a week. The flooding also dealt a severe blow to local businesses, affecting approximately 30,000 small vendors and shops.

In Telangana, 29 lives were tragically lost, and 29 out of the state’s 33 districts have been declared flood-hit based on the rainfall recorded during the period. State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari stated that each affected district would receive Rs 3 crore to facilitate relief work. Initial estimates put the total damage in Telangana at Rs 5,438 crore.

(2) Paralympics 2024: India’s 29 medal haul

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, marking the country’s best performance in the competition’s history. India also crossed the 50-medal mark in Paralympic Games history with this impressive performance.

With this landmark achievement, India surpassed its most successful campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where it secured 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

A record 84 para-athletes represented the tricolour from August 28 to the conclusion of the event on Sunday, competing across 12 disciplines, compared to just nine in Tokyo 2020. India also made its debut in three sports in Paris: para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo.

The 29 medals were won across five sports, with a remarkable 17 coming from track and field events. This ensured that India finished in the top 20 of the medal standings at the mega-event, which was once again dominated by China.

(3) Far-right AfD wins first state vote since WWII

A far-right party has won a state election for the first time in post-World War II Germany in the country’s east and finished a very close second in another.

The far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, won 32.8 percent of the vote in Thuringia — well ahead of the centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the main national opposition party, with 23.6 percent, in Sunday’s (September 1, 2024) regional elections. However, the far-right party is almost certain to be excluded from power by cooperation between rival parties.

The AfD came a close second in Sunday’s other big state election, in the more populous neighbouring state of Saxony. Results there gave the CDU 31.9% of the vote, just ahead of the AfD, again far ahead of the three parties running the national government - the Social Democrats, Greens and liberal FDP.

With only a year to go before a national election in Europe’s largest economy, Sunday’s results look set to increase the pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to be tougher on immigration and intensify the debate over support for Ukraine as issues that dominated campaigning.

The German government’s faltering authority could also complicate European policy when the bloc’s other major power neighbouring France is still struggling to form a government after snap elections in June and July.

(4) Building collapse in India’s Lucknow kills eight

The death toll in the building collapse in Lucknow climbed to eight with rescuers pulling out three more bodies from the debris on Sunday (September 8, 2024). Twenty-eight people were injured when the three-storey building housing godowns and a motor workshop collapsed in the Transport Nagar area in Lucknow on Saturday.

Police said the building was constructed around four years ago and some construction work was underway at the time of the incident. Most of the victims were working on the ground floor when the incident occurred at 4.45 p.m. on Saturday (September 7, 2024).

According to the officials, the building had a motor workshop and warehouse on the ground floor, a medical godown on the first floor, and a cutlery warehouse on the second floor. The police have booked Rakesh Singhal, the owner of the Harmilap building in the Transport Nagar area.

(5) Typhoon Yagi kills 14 in Vietnam

At least 14 people have died and 176 others injured in Vietnam after Typhoon Yagi slammed the country’s north, State media said Sunday (September 8, 2024), as officials warned of heavy downpours despite its waning power.

Described by Vietnamese officials as one of the most powerful typhoons to hit the region over the last decade, Yagi left more than 3 million people without electricity in northern Vietnam. It also damaged vital agricultural land, nearly 116,192 hectares where rice and fruits are mostly grown. Hundreds of flights were canceled after four airports were closed.

The typhoon made landfall in Vietnam’s northern coastal provinces of Quang Ninh and Haiphong with wind speeds of up to 149km per hour (92 miles per hour) on Saturday afternoon. It raged for roughly 15 hours before gradually weakening into a tropical depression early Sunday morning.

Yagi was still a storm when it blew out of the northwestern Philippines into the South China Sea on Wednesday, leaving at least 20 people dead and 26 others missing mostly in landslides and widespread flooding in the acrchipelago nation. It then made its way to China, killing three people and injuring nearly a hundred others, before landing in Vietnam.