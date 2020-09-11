Heading out? Assess your risk using this COVID-19 calculator

A marriage ceremony under way at a hall in Bengaluru. File photo: AFP AFP

11 September 2020 15:16 IST

If you are at a gathering of 50 people indoor, even where everyone wears a mask, you are at high-risk of getting infected with COVID-19

Partying indoor in India, even with masks on, is a dangerously high-risk activity with a 90,000-in-a-million (9%) chance of getting infected with COVID-19. Hanging out outdoor with friends, without masks, is relatively less dangerous. Such risk evaluations are based on various published researched studies, put together by the mircoCOVID Project as a calculator. The estimates are specific to India and are based on the case figures as on September 5.

How to read the tables

The tables list the chance (out of a million) of getting infected with COVID-19 under various scenarios, type of mask usage, approximate physical distancing maintained at most times and the volume of conversation.

Advertising

Advertising

Scenario 1: A visit to the grocery store for 30 minutes and encountering 10 persons#

Table appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Scenario 2: Hanging out with two persons outdoor for 60 minutes

Scenario 3: Attending a small indoor party, such as weddings, with 50 people for three hours

Scenario 4: Going on a car ride with a driver for 30 minutes with open windows

Scenario 5: Eating in a restaurant indoor with 15 persons seated around you for 90 minutes

Scenario 6: Taking a plane ride with 20 persons seated around you for 150 minutes

Note: ^Cotton masks/bandana/buff; not wearing masks properly is also considered "not wearing"; #Not a frontline worker or a high-risk contact