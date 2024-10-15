GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Haryana polls: Why did Congress’s higher vote share in rural areas not translate into more seats?

Congress lagged behind the BJP in urban seats. But even in rural seats, the race was competitive except for those with a large minority component

Published - October 15, 2024 08:00 am IST

Vignesh Radhakrishnan,Srinivasan Ramani
People wait in line outside a polling station to vote during the Haryana state assembly elections

People wait in line outside a polling station to vote during the Haryana state assembly elections | Photo Credit: BHAWIKA CHHABRA

The Haryana Assembly election results were among the closest in recent history in terms of vote share. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 39.94% of the vote share and won 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress was just marginally behind in vote share (39.09%), but won only 37 seats. While the BJP outperformed the Congress in terms of vote share in urban and semi-urban areas, the Congress outshone the BJP in the State’s semi-rural and rural areas.

Drop in JJP and INLD vote shares turns Haryana into a two-party State

Table 1 shows the vote share and seats secured by the BJP, INC, and others.

The BJP translated its superior vote share compared to the Congress in urban areas (48.8% versus 27.7%) and semi-urban areas (46% versus 33.6%) into a substantial lead in seats (18 versus 5 overall).

However, the Congress was unable to translate the vote share differences in rural areas (40.4% for Congress versus 36.4% for the BJP) and semi-rural areas (46.3% for Congress versus 37.8% for the BJP) into victories (only 32 versus 30 seats overall). Since Haryana is predominantly rural or semi-rural (65 out of the 90 seats amount to 72% of the vote share), a higher vote share for the Congress in these areas should have helped it win many more seats and the election itself. But this was not to be.

We plot the BJP and Congress’ vote shares in four scatter plots — Chart 2 (urban), Chart 3 (semi-urban), Chart 4 (rural), and Chart 5 (semi-rural). In urban seats (Chart 2), the BJP won five seats with nearly 50% or more votes and the Congress just won one (Rohtak). Even in seats where the BJP won a lower vote share (Ambala Cantt: 44.9% and Ballabgarh: 42.2%), the Congress’ performance was dismal (10.9% and 5.9% of the votes, respectively).

Chart 2 shows the BJP’s and INC’s vote share in urban areas,

A similar story played out in semi-urban seats as well.

Chart 3 shows the BJP’s and INC’s vote share in semi-urban areas.

In Charts 4 and 5 (semi-rural and rural seats), the Congress secured a high vote share in a number of seats and won. However, the BJP gave it good competition in a substantial number of seats as well. So, why did the Congress’s overall higher vote share in semi-rural and rural seats not translate into a higher number of seats?

Click to subscribe to our data newsletter.

Chart 4 shows the BJP’s and INC’s vote share in semi-rural areas.

Chart 5 shows the BJP’s and INC’s vote share in rural areas.

The answer lies in Chart 6. This chart shows the BJP and Congress’ vote shares across all seats — the rural and semi-rural ones shown in circles, with the darker circles corresponding to rural seats; and the urban and semi-urban ones shown in crosses, with the darker crosses corresponding to urban seats. We add another dimension to this chart. The size of the circles/crosses corresponds to the percentage of religious minority voters in that seat.

The proportion of minority voters is among the highest in semi-rural seats such as Ferozepur Jhirka (70.4%), Nuh (63.9%), and Punahana (73.4%). Owing to the BJP’s image as a party that endorses Hindutva, the minority voters in these seats strongly preferred the Congress. This earned the party substantial vote shares (72%, 59.3%, and 70.1%, respectively) and increased its overall vote share in semi-rural areas. However, the BJP’s competitive performance in other rural/semi-rural areas — thanks largely due to its emphasis on targeting the non-Jat Other Backward Classes votes; and the split in the Dalit votes — helped it win substantially and dented the Congress’s margin.

Clearly, the Congress, which seemed confident of returning to power in Haryana, has its task cut out in tweaking its message to reach out, first, to urban voters, who seem to decisively favour the BJP, especially in the Hindi heartland. But the grand old party should also be concerned about the lack of translation of its message of social justice into greater margins of support in rural areas.

Source: “Data on religion and politics in India” by Raphael Susewind

vignesh.r@thehindu.co.in

srinivasan.vr@thehindu.co.in

Also read:Congress sees significant vote share rise in rural areas, BJP retains base across all regions

