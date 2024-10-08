The drastic drop in the combined vote shares of the Jannayak Janta Party (JNJP) alliance and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) alliance in the 2024 Haryana elections, from the 2019 polls, significantly boosted the Congress’s vote share. However, this increase wasn’t enough for the Congress to defeat the BJP, which maintained its vote share across most areas.

Table 1 shows the vote share secured by the JNJP and INLD alliances in 2019 and 2024. For the analysis in this story, only the alliances formed in 2024 were considered. The 2019 vote shares were also recalculated based on these 2024 alliances.

The JJP alliance’s vote share dropped dramatically from 14.8% in 2019 to just 1% in 2024, while the INLD alliance saw a slight decrease from 6.6% to 6%. This combined drop in vote share, from over 21% to 7%, was largely captured by the Congress, with the BJP also benefiting slightly.

The Congress gained the most, increasing its vote share by over 11 percentage points to 39.3% in the State. The BJP also saw a modest gain, raising its vote share by over 3 percentage points to about 40%.

As a result of the decline in the State parties’ fortunes, Haryana’s political landscape has become more bipolar, with only the two national parties—Congress and BJP—emerging as serious contenders in most constituencies.

An analysis of vote shares using the Laakso and Taagepera method shows how many parties were effectively in the race in each constituency. The table categorises seats into uncompetitive (<1 effective party), bipolar (2 parties), triangular (3 parties), four-cornered (4 parties), and fragmented (>4 parties) contests, comparing the 2024 results with 2019. In the table ENOP means, effective number of parties.

Table 2 shows the ENOP categorisation of leads/wins.

In the 2024 Haryana elections, out of 90 seats, 3 were uncompetitive, meaning only one effective party was in the race in these constituencies.

In more than 67 seats, the contests were bipolar, with the BJP and Congress being the only effective contenders. There were triangular contests in 15 seats, while only 4 seats saw four-cornered contests.

