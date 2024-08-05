Haryana and Punjab always dominate India’s Olympic contingent | Data

For the second consecutive edition, sportspersons from Haryana and Punjab form the largest share of India’s Olympians. In the last five Olympics, Haryana has consistently been on top of the chart, contributing between 15% and 22% of India’s contenders.

Punjab contributed the highest share of contenders in the 2000 and 2004 Olympics, and the second highest share in the 2012, 2020, and 2024 editions. In 2016, Kerala contributed the second highest share. In 2008, Punjab was tied with three other States in contributing the second highest share.

For the first time since 2000, Tamil Nadu reached the 10% mark in 2024 — the third-highest contributor State this year. There has been a marked drop in participation from Kerala in the latest two editions. Undivided Andhra Pradesh (AP), Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have sent a significant number of sportspersons to the Olympics over the years. Despite being a relatively small State, Manipur has contributed 4%-5% of India’s Olympians for most years (Table 1).

Table 1 shows the State-wise share of Olympians across editions.

In the 2000-2024 period, in all the editions of the Olympics put together, the share of women contenders from Manipur and undivided Andhra Pradesh was higher than men (Table 2).

Table 2 shows the State-wise gender-split of Olympians.

The share of women contenders was higher in judo, weightlifting, archery, athletics, and badminton in this period (Table 3).

Table 3 shows the gender-wise split of Olympians across sports.

A year-wise analysis shows that India came close to achieving gender parity only in the 2016 Olympics (Table 4).

Table 4 shows the gender-wise split of Olympians across editions.

Table 5 shows the State-wise share of Olympians under each sport. Of India’s participants under the wrestling category, 88% were from Haryana (2000-2024). *Andhra Pradesh refers to undivided State.

Source: World Athletics, Olympic Association, Paris 2024 Olympics

