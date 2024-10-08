With all of the votes counted in the Haryana 2024 Assembly polls, data shows that this election is much closer than the 2019 polls. Based on the latest data, in at least four seats, the margin between the runner-up and the leader is less than 1,000 votes.

At the 100% vote-count mark, Uchana Kalan, Loharu, Rohtak, and Dabwali are the four seats where the lead/win margin is below 1,000 votes.

In 14 seats, the margin of lead/win ranges between 1,000 and 5,000 votes, while in 13 seats, it is between 5,000 and 10,000 votes. In the 2024 elections, 30 out of the 90 seats in which the BJP and the Congress are leading/winning have a lead/win margin of less than 10,000 votes.

Table 1 illustrates the lead/win margin across various brackets: less than 1,000 votes, 1,000-5,000 votes, and 5,000-10,000 votes. It also highlights the change in the number of such seats compared with the 2019 elections.

Of the four seats in which the lead/win margin was less than 1,000 votes, the BJP is leading/winning in one and the Congress is leading/winning in two of them. The Indian National Lok Dal is also leading/winning with a margin lesser than 1,000. Of the 14 seats in which the lead/win margin was between 1000 and 5000 votes, the BJP was leading/winning in 10 and the Congress in 4, in the 2024 polls.

The number of seats where the lead/win margin is less than 10,000 has increased by two in 2024 compared with the 2019 polls.

Table 2 shows the number of seats in which the BJP and INDIA bloc are leading/winning by close margins of votes.

In 24 seats, the win/lead margin was less than 5% in the 2024 Haryana elections.

The story will be updated as more votes are counted.

