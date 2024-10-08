Haryana 2024 elections is a close affair, margin less than 5000 votes in 24 seats

With 80% of the votes counted in the Haryana 2024 Assembly polls, data shows that this election is much closer than the 2019 polls. Based on the latest data, in at least five seats, the margin between the runner-up and the leader is less than 1,000 votes.

At the 80% vote-count mark, Panchkula, Baroda, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, and Hodal are the five seats where the lead/win margin is below 1,000 votes.

In 19 seats, the margin of lead/win ranges between 1,000 and 5,000 votes, while in 15 seats, it is between 5,000 and 10,000 votes. Overall, in the 2024 elections, 39 out of the 90 seats that went to the polls have a lead/win margin of less than 10,000 votes.

Table 1 illustrates the lead/win margin across various brackets: less than 1,000 votes, 1,000-5,000 votes, and 5,000-10,000 votes. It also highlights the change in the number of such seats compared with the 2019 elections.

Of the five seats in which the lead/win margin was less than 1,000 votes, the BJP is leading/winning in one and the Congress is leading/winning in four of them, as shown in the Table 1. Of the 19 seats in which the lead/win margin was between 1000 and 5000 votes, the BJP was leading/winning in 11 and the Congress in 8, in the 2024 polls.

The number of seats where the lead/win margin is less than 10,000 has increased by 11 in 2024 compared with the 2019 polls.

Table 2 shows the number of seats in which the BJP and INDIA bloc are leading/winning by close margins of votes.

In 30 seats, the win/lead margin was less than 5% in the 2024 Haryana elections, which is six more than in the 2019 polls.

The story will be updated as more votes are counted.

