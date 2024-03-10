On 5 March 2024, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court observed that the evidence provided by the prosecution in the case against GN Saibaba lacks technical regularity and looks “dodgy.”

(3) Rising Tensions between China and the Philippines

Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels collided in the disputed South China Sea and four Filipino crew members were injured on March 5 in high-seas confrontations. This marks the most serious confrontation between the two countries over this dispute in recent times.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, its boats were stopped near Second Thomas Shoal, where a group of sailors have been living on board a warship that was sunk by the Philippine forces 25 years ago to reinforce their sovereignty claims. One of the Philippines’s boats suffered “minor structural damage” in the incident, the Coast Guard said.

China claims almost the entire waterway, brushing aside competing claims from a host of Southeast Asian nations and an international ruling that has declared its stance baseless.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Wednesday that he sees Chinese actions in the South China Sea with “great alarm”. “Once again, we will make our objections known and hope that we can continue to communicate to find a way so that such actions are no longer seen,” he said.

“The South China Sea is wide enough for both our nations to peacefully co-exist as we have done for centuries,” said Jonathan Malaya, assistant director-general of the Philippines’ National Security Council.

(4) James Anderson on ‘Mount 700’

England pacer James Anderson added another glorious chapter to his remarkable tale of longevity when he became the first pacer and third bowler to take 700 Test wickets on Saturday. Anderson reached the milestone in his 187th Test by removing India’s Kuldeep Yadav caught behind on day three of the fifth Test in Dharamsala.

Anderson is the third bowler in all of Test cricket to reach 700 wickets, with only spinners Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708) ahead of him in the all-time list. No specialist bowler of any type has played more Tests than Anderson, who is currently playing his 187th match of a career that began against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in May 2003, nearly 21 years ago.

The wicket of Kuldeep was the 149th that Anderson has claimed against India, the most he has claimed against any Test opponent. Of those, 44 have now come in 17 Tests in India, at an average of 30.27. In all he has claimed 434 of his 700 wickets on home soil, and 266 overseas, including 92 in Asia, at 27.51.

Zimbabwe’s Mark Vermeulen was Anderson’s first Test wicket, at Lord’s in May 2003. Since then, his landmark victims have been South Africa’s Jacques Kallis (100th), Australia’s Peter Siddle (200th), New Zealanders Peter Fulton and Martin Guptill (300th and 400th respectively), and West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite (500th).

(5) ED probes money trail in Tamil Nadu illegal sand mining case

The Enforcement Directorate launched searches at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu to verify huge money transfers involving certain individuals, contractors, and prime suspects in the illegal sand mining scam on Saturday. The agency suspects that these activities are to the tune of 4,730 crore rupees. The recorded revenue to the government from sand sales is just over 35 crores.

Illegal sand mining has been a problem in the State for several years now. It has led to gruesome killings of government officials who have blown the whistle over such activities. This investigation by the ED is the first of its kind. Here is a brief timeline.

The modus operandi for illegal sand sales is that miscreants set up stalls in government depots and conduct offline sales at exorbitant prices. They generate fake QR codes and GST numbers that are not recorded as official sales data.

In December last year, the State government informed the High Court that over 16 lakh tonnes of beach sand minerals might have been illegally transported between 2018 and 2022. A report in 2018 assessed stocks in three districts at 1.5 crore tonnes. Another report in 2021 reassessed the stocks at 1.33 crore tonnes. This led to the shortfall of 16.04 lakh tonnes transported illegally.

The graphic below shows the details of stocks transported from different plants.

The government has introduced measures to curb this menace by mandating the approval of a building plan for purchase of sand, online system of booking of sand and payment, and a policy document on “M-sand” (or manufactured sand, as an alternative to river sand). However, these moves have fallen short in the absence of a strong no-tolerance message.

