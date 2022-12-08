50% of votes counted: who is AAP gaining the most from — Congress or the BJP?

December 08, 2022 12:24 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

With AAP fielding 181 candidates in the 2022 Gujarat elections, who will the party gain the most seats/votes from — the Congress or the BJP? The following tables intend to answer this question.

Table 1 shows the number of seats gained or held. If a party wins/leads in a seat previously won by another, it is a gain. If a party wins/leads in a seat previously won by itself, it is a hold. Currently, the BJP is leading/won 150 seats, of which 86 are holds and 61 are gained from the Congress. The Congress is leading/won 22 seats, of which 12 are holds and 9 are gained from the BJP. With 50% of the overall votes counted, AAP is leading in 6 seats. Of which, 3 seats were gained from the Congress and 2 seats were gained from the BJP. So when seats are considered, AAP has gained equally from both the Congress and the BJP.

Table 2 breaks down the AAP’s vote share in 2022, in seats won by the BJP in 2017 and in seats won by the Congress in 2017. AAP’s vote share of 12.6% in seats won by the BJP in 2017, is higher than their vote share of 6% in seats won by the Congress in 2017. Here too, the data gives an impression that AAP gained from the BJP more than it did so from the Congress

Table 3 breaks down the AAP’s vote share in 2022 across four categories — in seats where both BJP and INC lost vote share in 2022, in seats where only INC lost votes, in seats where the BJP lost votes and in seats where both BJP and Congress gained votes. This table gives a much clearer picture. AAP’s vote share in seats, where only Congress lost votes but the BJP gained, is 10.9%. AAP’s vote share in seats where only BJP lost votes and the Congress gained, is only 2.7%. This data shows that AAP’s votes were gained more from seats where the Congress became weaker in 2022 compared to 2017.

The story will be updated when 75% of votes are counted. The observations are based on early trends with 50% of the votes counted.