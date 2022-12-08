  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |25% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

25% of votes counted: who is AAP gaining the most from — Congress or the BJP?

December 08, 2022 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

The Hindu Data Team
Gujarat elections : 31/05/2022 : Election Symbol of BJP, Congress and AAP seen painted on a wall in Ahmedabad on Tuesday May 31, 2022.

Gujarat elections : 31/05/2022 : Election Symbol of BJP, Congress and AAP seen painted on a wall in Ahmedabad on Tuesday May 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

With AAP fielding 181 candidates in the 2022 Gujarat elections, who will the party gain the most seats/votes from — the Congress or the BJP? The following tables intend to answer this question. 

Table 1 shows the number of seats gained or held. If a party wins/leads in a seat previously won by another, it is a gain. If a party wins/leads in a seat previously won by itself, it is a hold. Currently, the BJP is leading/won 150 seats, of which 86 are holds and 61 are gained from the Congress. The Congress is leading/won 19 seats, of which 11 are holds and 3 are gained from the BJP. With 25% of the overall votes counted, AAP is leading in 8 seats. Of which, 4 seats were gained from the Congress, 3 seats were gained from the BJP and one more from other parties. So when seats are considered, AAP has gained equally from both the Congress and the BJP.

Charts appear incomplete. Click to remove AMP mode

Table 2 breaks down the AAP’s vote share in 2022, in seats won by the BJP in 2017, and in seats won by the Congress in 2017. AAP’s vote share of 12.9% in seats won by the BJP in 2017 is higher than their vote share of 4.6% in seats won by the Congress in 2017. Here too, the data gives an impression that AAP gained from the BJP more than it did so from the Congress.

Table 3 breaks down the AAP’s vote share in 2022 across four categories — in seats where both BJP and INC lost vote share in 2022, in seats where only INC lost votes, in seats where only the BJP lost votes and in seats where both BJP and Congress gained votes. This table gives a much clearer picture. AAP’s vote share in seats where only Congress lost votes, but the BJP gained votes, is 11.5%. AAP’s vote share in seats where only BJP lost votes and the Congress gained votes is only 2.5%. This data shows that AAP gained more votes from the seats where the Congress became weaker. But this trend did not hold when the analysis was made in terms of seats. 

The story will be updated when 50% of votes are counted. The observations are based on early trends with just 25% of the votes counted. 

Related Topics

Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 / Gujarat / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics / state politics / Data Point

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.