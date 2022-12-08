50% votes counted: Is AAP performing better in urban than rural areas in 2022 Gujarat elections?

December 08, 2022 12:02 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

With counting underway, performance in rural and urban seats shows a party’s sphere of influence in Gujarat. In 2017, the BJP acquired close to 60% of the urban votes. With AAP fielding a candidate in nearly every seat this year, will the BJP be able to dominate in urban seats, once again? With 50% of votes counted, the trend so far shows that BJP’s vote share in urban areas has increased by 4.2% points. With the BJP dominating the urban vote share in 2022, it continued to lead/win in a significant number of urban seats like it did in 2017.

Table 1 shows a party’s vote share across urban-rural seats. The BJP has secured 63.8% votes in urban areas, an increase of 4.2% points from 2017. The INC has secured 23.1% votes in urban areas, a decrease of 11.9% points from 2017. Surprisingly, AAP’s vote share was higher among rural seats than urban seats. However, these numbers are based on trends at the halfway mark. Close to 14.7% of rural votes went to AAP, and in urban areas, only 8.9% of votes went to AAP.

Table 2 lays out the number of seats that each party has won/is leading in the urban and rural areas. The numbers coming in at this point show that the BJP is leading/won 18 seats in urban areas, similar to the 2017 elections. Of the six seats AAP was leading, five of them are from rural areas and one is from a semi-rural area. Hence, going by the intial trends, AAP is stronger in rural than urban areas

The story will be updated when 75% of the votes are counted. The observations are based on early trends with 50% of the votes counted.