25% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

December 08, 2022 11:36 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

The Hindu Data Team
Gujarat elections: BJP supporters wave party flags during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign roadshow for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Dec.2, 2022.

Gujarat elections: BJP supporters wave party flags during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign roadshow for the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Ahmedabad, Friday, Dec.2, 2022. | Photo Credit: -

The 2017 Gujarat election was a close affair with the winner in more than 30 seats getting decided by a win margin of less than 2.5% votes. The win margin is the difference in votes between the winner/leader and the second-best party in a seat. Are the 2022 polls also turning out to be similar? Early trends, with just 25% of the votes being counted, show that that is not the case this year. Right now, the BJP is leading/winning in 56 seats by a margin of >30%. Last time the BJP had managed to do so only in 18 seats.

Table 1 shows the number of seats led/won by parties in 2022 across various vote share ranges. The change in the number of such seats from 2017 is also listed. For instance, the BJP is leading/won in 148 seats, as of now. Of them, the win/lead margin is less than 10% in 25 seats, between 10-20% in 35 seats, between 20-30% in 32 seats and over 30% in 56 seats. Overall, in 2022, in 41 out of 182 seats, the win/lead margin is less than 10% votes. In 2017, 46 more seats were won with a margin of less than 10% votes. A sharp increase in the number of seats led/won by >30% votes and a decline in the number of seats led/won by <10% votes shows that this is not a close election. 

Table 2 takes a closer look at the number of seats led/won with relatively fewer votes. Win/lead margins of less than 2.5% show that the race came down to a handful of votes. Overall, in 2022, in 10 seats the win/lead margin was <2.5% votes. In 2017, 23 more seats were won with a similar margin. This figure also shows that this is not a close election. 

Table 3 shows the number of seats led/won by parties in 2022 across various vote margins (in absolute terms). For example, in 2022, the BJP led/won in 5 seats with a margin of <500 votes, it led/won in 65 seats with a margin of >10,000 votes. Overall, only in 9 seats the win/lead margin was <500 votes.

The story will be updated when 50% of the votes are counted. The observations are based on early trends with just 25% of the votes counted. 

