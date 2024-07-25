This article appeared in The Hindu’s print edition on the day of the Budget presentation, 23 July 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, the new government will present its maiden Budget, which needs to deliver on two critical issues confronting the common people — unemployment and inequality.

For India to utilise its huge demographic dividend, its young population, the government needs to think long term and prioritise employment both by actively providing for it in the Budget and incentivising employment generation in the private sector. To tackle rising inequality, a tax and expenditure policy can be devised. This can deliver on the social, democratic, and climate change fronts. Bold steps need to be taken though. We need to rethink our development model and chalk out a just, inclusive, and sustainable path. We present here what needs to be done and how, in the form of an Indian Green Deal (IGD).

ADVERTISEMENT

There has been a dramatic rise in inequality in wealth and income for more than two decades now. A significant rise in consumption as a result of this has also led to burgeoning carbon emissions by the Indian elite.

Chart 1 presents the per capita carbon footprint of the top 10% of the Indian population, which, while diverging from an average Indian’s, has converged with that of a first-world citizen.

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

ADVERTISEMENT

Why is this the case? Chart 2 plots the ratio of expenses incurred by the Indian elite and an average Indian across different commodities and compares these with the carbon embodied in those commodities. It is clear that the rising emissions by the Indian elite has been led by their conspicuous consumption of carbon-intensive commodities such as housing, industrial goods, transport (airlines, SUVs, etc.) and clothing.

Chart 2 plots the ratio of expenses incurred by the Indian elite and an average Indian across different commodities

Given that rising emissions are directly related to unprecedented levels of wealth inequality, if the government were to levy a wealth tax, it would be able to solve many problems at one go.

ADVERTISEMENT

India could think of a wealth tax-financed IGD consisting of three parts: green energy, infrastructure, and care economy (health and education). In 2020, the government promised 10% of the GDP as an Atmanirbhar (self-reliance) package for Covid-19 recovery. Taking that as a peg, we propose an alternative and more fruitful way of spending that amount. Ours is a 10-year horizon, which is the minimum time required if we want to overhaul the energy system of the country. Let us say the Atmanirbhar package were to be spent on this programme with 5% spent on infrastructure, 3% on the care economy, and 2% on the green energy programme.

Chart 3(a) shows the expenses under these three categories and Chart 3(b)shows the total employment generated, respectively.

The IGD could generate a total of 38.6 million jobs, which would be equivalent to 8.2% of the Indian labour force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click to subscribe to our Data newsletter

But 10% of the GDP is a tall ask. Where would the money come from? According to our calculations, a wealth tax rate of around 1.7% can kick off the programme. With the projected rise in wealth of the Indian elite (Chart 4a), the programme can be financed through a declining tax rate, which would go down to 1.3% by the end of 2032. (Chart 4b)

Chart 4(a) | The chart shows the projected rise in wealth of the Indian elite (in Million crores)

Chart 4(b) | The chart shows a declining tax rate (in %) which would go down to 1.3% by the end of 2032

India needs to lead by example to show what countries can do to tackle climate change. This programme would also provide a great opportunity to address both inequality and unemployment. June 2024 was a mandate for course correction. It is to be seen whether the government sees the Budget as an opportunity to do so or does more of the same.

Rohit Azad teaches economics at JNU, New Delhi, and Shouvik Chakraborty is a research fellow at the Political Economy Research Institute, Amherst, U.S.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.