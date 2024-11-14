Germany opens doors to skilled Indians amid global visa cuts

While countries such as Australia, Canada, and the U.S. are limiting or planning to limit visas for immigrant workers, Germany is planning to increase them. This is good news for Indians, who already make up the largest group of foreign residents in Germany, both as students and workers.

Australia recently decided to tighten regulations on temporary work visas to ensure that locals are not overlooked for employment opportunities. It is also planning to cap the number of incoming students, particularly to ease pressure on housing. Last month, Canada announced that it would reduce study permits and tighten work permits, with the issue of temporary residents becoming a highly contentious topic in the country’s political landscape. In the U.S., during Donald Trump’s first presidency, the H-1B visa approval rate sharply dropped to 72%, down from over 95% during Barack Obama’s tenure. Now, with Mr. Trump back as President, there is again uncertainty.

In contrast, Germany decided last month to increase the annual number of visas granted to skilled Indian workers from 20,000 to 90,000. This move, according to documents published by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, is driven by two key factors: scarcity of skilled workers in fields such as science, engineering, and healthcare; and a demographic shift, with every second person in Germany over the age of 45 and one in five over 67.

India, with its large pool of young skilled workers, has much to offer and is already making a significant impact. In 2023, India led countries in Germany’s first-time issuance of temporary residence permits for labour and educational migration. As of February this year, nearly 1,30,000 Indians held jobs subject to social security contributions in the German labour market, including 44,000 women. This marks a nearly 500% increase from around 23,000 Indians a decade ago (Chart 1).

Most Indian immigrants in Germany hold a degree or similar qualification, with 16% working at the specialist level and 37% at the expert level. Consequently, the unemployment rate among Indians in Germany was half the national average in 2023. In contrast, in 2015, the unemployment rate among Indians was higher than the national average (Chart 2).

A significant proportion of Indians work in STEM jobs, which are vital for Germany’s economic development. Approximately 19% are employed in Information and Communication, around 18% in professional, scientific, and technical services, and 14% in manufacturing (Chart 3). With Germany facing an acute shortage of IT professionals, the share of Indian IT workers is likely to increase.

Given their high qualifications and work in sectors with labour shortages, Indian nationals earn on average 41% more than the median pay for full-time employees in Germany (€5,359 compared to €3,796), as seen in Chart 4.

The number of Indian students in Germany has also surged. Indians make up the largest group of foreign students in the 2023-24 winter semester, totalling 49,000, with 30% being women. Nearly 80% of these students are at the master’s level, with a substantial portion enrolled in STEM courses.

Charts 5 and 6 illustrate that a majority (60%) of Indian students are enrolled in engineering programmes. In contrast, only 23% of German students are in this field, with most German nationals studying law, economics, or social sciences. Only 1.5% of Indian students are enrolled in humanities, with over 10% of German nationals doing so.

