General Elections 2024, Oscars, India tops world’s arms import, and more | The week in 5 charts

The win for Stone, her second best actress Oscar following her 2019 win for La La Land, confirmed the 35-year-old as arguably the preeminent big-screen actress of her generation. The list of women to win Best Actress two or more times is illustrious, including Katherine Hepburn, Frances McDormand, Ingrid Bergman and Bette Davis.

Protest and politics intruded on an election-year Academy Awards on Sunday, where demonstrations for Gaza raged outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and awards went to Oppenheimer, The Zone of Interest, and 20 Days in Mariupol. Sunday’s broadcast, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, had plenty of razzle-dazzle, including a sprawling song-and-dance rendition of the Barbie hit “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, with an assist on guitar by Slash. A sea of Kens swarmed the stage.

(4) India tops world’s arms import between 2019-23

India was the world’s top arms importer for the period 2019-23 with imports having gone up by 4.7% compared to the period 2014-18, according to the Swedish think tank, Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). At the same time, arms imports by European countries increased by 94% between 2014–18 and 2019–23, the report said, which comes in the backdrop of the war in Ukraine.

“Although Russia remained India’s main arms supplier [accounting for 36% of its arms imports], this was the first five-year period since 1960–64 when deliveries from Russia [or the Soviet Union prior to 1991] made up less than half of India’s arms imports,” as per new data on international arms transfers from SIPRI released on Monday. “Nine of the 10 biggest arms importers in 2019–23, including the top 3 of India, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, were in Asia and Oceania or the Middle East. Ukraine became the fourth biggest arms importer globally after it received transfers of major arms from over 30 states in 2022-23.”

In the interim budget presented in February for financial year 2024-25, the total allocation for the Defence Ministry was at ₹6.2 lakh crore of which the capital allocation, for new procurements, was ₹1.72 lakh crore, 5.78% higher than the Budget Estimates of last year. India seems to have come back to the top slot in arms imports after briefly ceding space to Saudi Arabia in the past.

Imports of Pakistan, the fifth largest arms importer in 2019–23, went up by 43%, with China supplying as much as 82% of all its arms imports.

Arms exports of the world’s largest supplier, U.S. grew by 17% between 2014–18 and 2019–23, while those by Russia fell by more than half, -53%. At the same time, France emerged as the world’s second largest arms supplier as its exports grew by 47%. Among the top 10 arms exporters, five of them saw decrease between the two five-year periods: China (-5.3%), Germany (-14%), U.K. (-14%), Spain (-3.3%) and Israel (-25%).

(5) Nayab Singh Saini wins trust vote in Haryana

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Haryana, led by new Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, won the vote of confidence via voice vote in the State Assembly. A special session of the Haryana State Assembly was convened here to prove the majority on the floor of the House, after Mr. Saini was on March 12 sworn-in as the new chief minister, replacing Manohar Lal Khattar.

Following discussions by members of the ruling party and the Opposition, the vote of confidence motion was passed by a voice vote. In his address, Mr. Saini said that just as the State saw all-round development in the past nine-and-a-half years under the leadership of Mr. Khattar, the present government would work hard to serve the people of the State.

In the 90-member State Assembly, the BJP has 41 MLAs, and with six independents and one MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party extending support to the BJP, the government enjoys a comfortable majority. The main Opposition Congress has 30 MLAs, while the Indian National Lok Dal has one.

