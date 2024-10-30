Funding freeze brings MGNREGS to a standstill in West Bengal

On March 9, 2022, the Central government issued an order freezing the transfer of funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for West Bengal, citing irregularities in implementation. This unexpected halt resulted in protests by worker and vendor unions. On September 23, 2024, the Calcutta High court observed that the scheme must continue to operate even while the irregularities are investigated. Data show that the fund freeze severely affected all stakeholders.

Chart 1 shows the change in the number of individuals working under MGNREGS between FY 2021 and FY 2022 and between FY 2022 and FY 2023.

Post-COVID-19, the share of MGNREGS workers reduced across many States neighbouring West Bengal, between 12% (Uttar Pradesh) and 20% (Jharkhand). The next year, the cutback continued, but at a slower rate, with the States’ worker reduction share limited to less than 7%. However, West Bengal saw a steep and outsized collapse in the same periods: 82% and 100%, respectively. While States such as Jharkhand also faced issues of payment delays, the accompanying worker decline was not as severe.

Chart 2A shows the number of households (in thousands) working under MGNREGS each year, by caste.

Chart 2B shows the same information, in percentage shares. Household employment rose across all groups during and immediately after COVID-19 (2020-2022) before falling sharply post the funding freeze.

In FY 2023, no household in West Bengal completed the mandated 100 days of work. However, the drop in employment did not affect all groups in a similar manner. The share of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) households reduced sharply from 24% to 10% and 8.4% to 4.8%, respectively, between FY 2022 and FY 2023. In the same period, the share of other households rose sharply from 68% to 85%. This indicates that there was “rationing” of work, i.e., whatever little work existed, it was being taken up more by other households, while the participation of SC/ST households in the scheme declined sharply.

Chart 3 shows how the number of available works under MGNREGS in West Bengal changed over the last five years.

Following the funding freeze and the exit of workers across the board, the number of completed works shrank from 10.7 lakh in FY 2019 to just 22,000 in FY 2023. The number of ongoing works in FY 2022 (11.5 lakhs) was the same as new and spilled-over work in FY 2023, demonstrating that no new works were created between these years. This shows the cascading effects of the funding freeze, wherein lack of funds lead to payment delays, which in turn lead to falling wages and falling demand for work.

MGNREGS expenditure fell from ₹7,240 crore in FY 2019 to ₹183 crore in FY 2023. The number of gram panchayats that had no expenditure at all in FY 2023 was 2,813 (84%).

Chart 4 shows the share of wage, material, and administration expenditure over time. Typically, wages comprise a majority of MGNREGS expenses.

Between 2019 and 2022, wages comprised 66-80% of total expenses, while administration costs did not exceed 3%. However, this composition mechanically flipped in 2023 due to the sharp collapse in wage payments, and the complete lack of material payments to vendors.

Table 5 shows the number of generated and pending Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs) for wages, admin and materials for West Bengal.

There was a fall in FTOs generated for all three categories. Consequently, 97% of expenses are now administrative and these are processed fully with no delays, while almost all material and wage payments remain pending.

Source: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Management Information System

Advait Moharir and Vijayshree Jayaraman are independent researchers based in Mumbai

