GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Funding freeze brings MGNREGS to a standstill in West Bengal

Less work was taken up by SC/ST households; and administration costs and not wages made up the bulk of the expenses

Published - October 30, 2024 08:00 am IST

Advait Moharir,Vijayshree Jayaraman
Village women work under MGNREGA scheme at Jagannath Prasad village in Ganjam district, Orissa on Saturday.

Village women work under MGNREGA scheme at Jagannath Prasad village in Ganjam district, Orissa on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Gerra Madhusudan

On March 9, 2022, the Central government issued an order freezing the transfer of funds for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for West Bengal, citing irregularities in implementation. This unexpected halt resulted in protests by worker and vendor unions. On September 23, 2024, the Calcutta High court observed that the scheme must continue to operate even while the irregularities are investigated. Data show that the fund freeze severely affected all stakeholders.

What has ‘Make in India’ achieved in the last decade : Data

Chart 1 shows the change in the number of individuals working under MGNREGS between FY 2021 and FY 2022 and between FY 2022 and FY 2023.

Charts appear incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode.

Post-COVID-19, the share of MGNREGS workers reduced across many States neighbouring West Bengal, between 12% (Uttar Pradesh) and 20% (Jharkhand). The next year, the cutback continued, but at a slower rate, with the States’ worker reduction share limited to less than 7%. However, West Bengal saw a steep and outsized collapse in the same periods: 82% and 100%, respectively. While States such as Jharkhand also faced issues of payment delays, the accompanying worker decline was not as severe.

Chart 2A shows the number of households (in thousands) working under MGNREGS each year, by caste.

Chart 2B shows the same information, in percentage shares. Household employment rose across all groups during and immediately after COVID-19 (2020-2022) before falling sharply post the funding freeze.

In FY 2023, no household in West Bengal completed the mandated 100 days of work. However, the drop in employment did not affect all groups in a similar manner. The share of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) households reduced sharply from 24% to 10% and 8.4% to 4.8%, respectively, between FY 2022 and FY 2023. In the same period, the share of other households rose sharply from 68% to 85%. This indicates that there was “rationing” of work, i.e., whatever little work existed, it was being taken up more by other households, while the participation of SC/ST households in the scheme declined sharply.

Chart 3 shows how the number of available works under MGNREGS in West Bengal changed over the last five years.

Following the funding freeze and the exit of workers across the board, the number of completed works shrank from 10.7 lakh in FY 2019 to just 22,000 in FY 2023. The number of ongoing works in FY 2022 (11.5 lakhs) was the same as new and spilled-over work in FY 2023, demonstrating that no new works were created between these years. This shows the cascading effects of the funding freeze, wherein lack of funds lead to payment delays, which in turn lead to falling wages and falling demand for work.

Click to subscribe to our Data newsletter

MGNREGS expenditure fell from ₹7,240 crore in FY 2019 to ₹183 crore in FY 2023. The number of gram panchayats that had no expenditure at all in FY 2023 was 2,813 (84%). 

Chart 4 shows the share of wage, material, and administration expenditure over time. Typically, wages comprise a majority of MGNREGS expenses.

Between 2019 and 2022, wages comprised 66-80% of total expenses, while administration costs did not exceed 3%. However, this composition mechanically flipped in 2023 due to the sharp collapse in wage payments, and the complete lack of material payments to vendors.

Table 5 shows the number of generated and pending Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs) for wages, admin and materials for West Bengal.

There was a fall in FTOs generated for all three categories. Consequently, 97% of expenses are now administrative and these are processed fully with no delays, while almost all material and wage payments remain pending.

Source: Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act Management Information System

Advait Moharir and Vijayshree Jayaraman are independent researchers based in Mumbai

Also read: Meal costs are rising faster than earnings: Data

Published - October 30, 2024 08:00 am IST

Related Topics

employment / national government / welfare / labour / budgets and budgeting

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.