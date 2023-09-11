HamberMenu
Food prices are on the rise, but are our earnings keeping up? | Data Point video 

Food prices are on the rise, but are our earnings keeping up? | Data Point video 

A video looking at the difference between how much Indians are earning, and how much they have to spend to eat nutritious meals

September 11, 2023 02:31 pm | Updated 02:31 pm IST

Sonikka Loganathan
Sonikka Loganathan

The price of many essential food items have been on the rise for months now. Naturally, the cost of making a thali at home, also increases.

But the wages and salaries of the average worker in India are not rising at the same rate. Using the prices of essential foods in Mumbai and wages earned in urban Maharashtra, we look at the difference between how much Indians are earning, and how much they have to spend to eat filling and nutritious meals.

Read the full story:  Data | Cost of preparing meals at home rose by 65% in five years, wages by just 28%-37%

Script, presentation and production: Sonikka Loganathan

Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan and Sonikka Loganathan

