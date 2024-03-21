Electoral bonds full data | Congress received most poll bonds from Vedanta, BRS from MEIL

The All India Trinamool Congress, which encashed ₹1,609.50 crore via this route, received ₹542 crore or 33.7% of all its donations from Santiago Martin’s Future Gaming and Hotel Services. Haldia Energy Limited was the second largest donor with ₹281 crore or 17.5% of all donations encashed by the Trinamool Congress.

The Biju Janata Dal, encashed a total of ₹775 crore, of which ₹ 174.5 crore is from Essel Mining, followed by ₹100 crore from Jindal Steel and Power limited and ₹70 crore from Utkal Alumina International Limited.

The YSCRP, encashed ₹337 crore in total, of which ₹154 crore was from Future Gaming and Hotel Services, followed by MEIL’s contribution of ₹ 37 crore and Ramco Cements’ contribution of ₹24 crore.

