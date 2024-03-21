Lottery magnate Santiago Martin’s Future Gaming and Hotel Services PR donated ₹542 crore to the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) through the electoral bond route – the most any single party received from the firm – data released by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday revealed.
Of the bonds worth ₹1,368 crore purchased by Future Gaming and Hotel Services, 39.6% went to AITC, followed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK, ₹503 crore, 36.7%), and the YSR Congress Party CP (₹154 crore, 11.2%). The Bharatiya Janata Party received ₹100 crore from the firm (7.3%).
These conclusions are based on the data the ECI published on Thursday, which it received from the State Bank of India (SBI) as the Supreme Court had directed.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructures, Ltd. (MEIL) and its subsidiary Western UP Power Transmission Company, Ltd. together donated ₹1,186 crore, the second in terms of total cumulative donations.
MEIL donated ₹584 crore to the BJP (60% of its donations) – its most for any party – followed by ₹195 crore to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (20%), and ₹85 crore to the DMK (8.8%). Its subsidiary Western UP Power Transmission Company, Ltd. donated ₹110 crore to the Indian National Congress (INC), the most for any party, followed by ₹80 crore to the BJP.
Qwik Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. – the third biggest donor via the electoral bond route – gave ₹375 crore to the BJP and ₹25 crore to the Shiv Sena. (Three Reliance Group companies own 50% of Qwik.) Haldia Energy bought bonds worth ₹281 for the AITC and ₹81 crore for the BJP. Vedanta, Ltd. gave ₹226 crore to the BJP, followed by ₹104 crore to the INC.
Keventer Food Park Infra, Ltd., MKJ Enterprises, Ltd., and Madanlal, Ltd. – all three firms registered with the same address in Kolkata and with at least one director in common – donated ₹573 crore together. Of this, 60%, or ₹346 crore, went to the BJP and 21% (Rs 121 crore) went to the INC.